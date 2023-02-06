The Emporia High School divers were at Maize on Friday night and the swimmers on Saturday.
Kager Ochs finished third in diving with a score of 324.10, a new personal best score.
“It was great,” head coach Barb Clark said. “We've been struggling on some of his dives this week and he got his act together and competed well. He was kind of worried about his reverse dive that he was struggling with but he took it upon himself. I think he was fifth going into it and moved up to third, so I think he's finally figuring out what he needs to do to be a good diver.”
Alex Allemang was seventh with a score of 271.75.
For the swimmers, Ian Navarro finished ninth in the 500 free with a time of 6:23.34. Logan Woydziak finished 10th in the 50 free with a time of 24.23. Tyler Luthi took 11th in the 100 fly at 1:08.02.
The 400 free relay team of Woydziak, Navarro, Luthi and Will Walker took sixth in 3:51.73.
“This was our first time swimming in this new facility, and there is always a learning curve for many of our athletes because it is something they haven't swam in before,” head coach Jamie Dawson said. “Ian had a great day in the 500 and has been working so hard in practices to get his technique and pull perfected and it is paying off. I am hoping we can get him closer to that six-minute mark for the league meet so he can go into the off-season pushing to break that barrier next year.”
Both teams will compete at the Centennial League meet on Thursday, Feb. 9 in Topeka.
