Members of the Eastside Community Group were recognized for their commitment to the community during the Black Excellence Awards presentation on Juneteenth 2021.

The Emporia Eastside Community Group will be hosting two events in celebration of Juneteenth this weekend.

Juneteenth, which falls on June 19 each year, marks the final emancipation of the last enslaved peoples. It was recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021. In Kansas, the holiday was officially recognized in 2007.

