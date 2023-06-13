The Emporia Eastside Community Group will be hosting two events in celebration of Juneteenth this weekend.
Juneteenth, which falls on June 19 each year, marks the final emancipation of the last enslaved peoples. It was recognized as a federal holiday in June 2021. In Kansas, the holiday was officially recognized in 2007.
Eastside Community Group President Al Slappy said Friday evening will entail a conversation with two speakers from two perspectives. Mackaira Lorick will be speaking about her interpretation of Juneteenth as a young woman navigating the world today, while Earl Williams will be sharing his experiences as an older man, with family directly impacted by the end of slavery in the United States.
“It will cover a wide volume of history, from the beginning of Lincoln signing and several generals involved with that, the way that the event was in the south,” Slappy said.
The event is set from 7-9 p.m. at the Eastside Memorial Park and will also highlight the military’s involvement in Juneteenth, as well as a belated celebration of Memorial Day.
“If it wasn’t for the military carrying the message all the way from Virginia all the way past Texas, a lot of information would not have been gathered,” Slappy said. “These people feel as though then that it was more authentic when it was carried by the military more so than telegram or personal mail to each governor. This was official business, and so the military was involved.”
On Saturday, a potluck dinner will kick off at 11 a.m. ECG will provide the meat and drinks, and attendees are encouraged to bring a dish to flesh out the community meal.
“We will have some little raffle things, just trying to have a sense of relaxation, have inflatables and then we’re going to have free throw contests,” Slappy said. “Then there’s a photograph of the history of some of the older members from the Emporia, Lyon County area. … we will have several of our ‘Black Emporia’ books there to give a brief history of Emporia and what it was in 1929, 1903 and so forth. It still played a part in the construction of freedom for blacks and then, the movement and the changes that were available for blacks.”
While the events will focus on the history of Black Americans, Slappy said other minority groups also played a large role in the foundation of Emporia. Likewise, the Juneteenth event is open to all Emporians as a way to come together to learn and celebrate.
“It’s all open to the community,” he said. “Something that we as the Eastside Community Group try to promote is community unity as well as involvement and helping people realize that our nation itself as a country is built from and on a lot of ethnic groups. If we stand together, then that means we don’t have room to stand alone.”
