LEBO – Each season of football is different. Same team but changes in personnel. Same team, but changes in competitors’ rosters. Same team, different scheme.
Teams start anew every year and must find themselves each time.
The collective can either claim its own place or attempt to renew last year’s lease.
The 2021 Lebo Wolves (3-1) have been hunting for a new place.
Head coach Brian Hadley tells his players that last year’s team is in the past and 2021 is a new version of Wolves’ football.
“We’re a whole different team,” he said. “We got our own strengths and weaknesses. We’ve got to worry about those.”
There’s no resting on 2020’s laurels and the ghost of last season’s all-state quarterback Devan McEwen.
“If they don’t work and they just try to piggyback off of what last year’s team did…that was last year,” Hadley said.
Lebo lost a close one to Frankfort in the third round of the playoffs in 2020 and posted an impressive 11-1 record. It was a kind of blueprint to build from.
“Going into the season, we knew we had to replace a lot of seniors that graduated. I felt like we had a good summer in the weight room and the guys that we had coming back were ready to make that step,” Hadley said.
But the overall inexperience of the squad concerned him. He felt they needed something more: Live action. The fourth-year coach signed his team up for a scrimmage jamboree that included Madison, Oswego and Crest.
“There’s no pressure to win, there’s nobody keeping score, but it was a way to get some live-game experience and…hopefully confidence.,” he said.
The Wolves are growing and taking a little bit more ownership of the 2021 season each week.
The Chase County game in week 2 offered a good test for the young squad.
“We went over there, and we got down early…against a good team. A team that was hungry to beat us. We beat them the last three years,” Hadley explained. “We could have easily…let them keep rolling up the score, but we didn’t. We fought back, and we tied the ballgame with a minute to go and a chance to take the lead.”
The Chase County game essentially worked in the Wolves’ favor — a blessing in disguise, if you will — revealing weaknesses and allowing the team to address them.
“You can learn more from a loss than a win,” Hadley said.
Yet losses don’t hold a monopoly on education. Teams can learn through a victory too.
“We went into the Waverly game very confident,” Hadley said. “It was our homecoming. We had a three-score lead going into the fourth quarter, and shoot, we only won by eight. Well, we’ve got to learn to finish.’
Waverly also exposed a pass defense that was as green as the turf. But in week 4, Lebo held Hartford to nine yards passing.
Growth.
“We’re pretty confident going through our district here,” Hadley said. “I feel like if we take care of our business, we have a good chance to win in each game.”
Using the rectification of mistakes to improve any team is obviously helpful, but it doesn't hurt to have a couple of stellar ballers on the roster.
“Our senior Kyle Reese has definitely been our best player…I put the ball in his hands a lot,” Hadley said.
Reese is a special player who fights for everything and brings leadership to a developing team, the Lebo skipper noted. When Reese is in, everyone on the field believes they can win, he said, adding that was the sentiment held about McEwen too.
“With Devan, you knew you had a chance…so Kyle’s kind of been that guy for us this year,” Hadley said.
Luke Davies recently returned after a three-week bout with mono. Davies is a receiver/defensive back who could have been the game-changer in the Chase County loss. Hadley said Davies’ presence instills additional confidence in the Lebo players. Davies had 11.5 tackles in his first game of the season.
“We’ve got some athletes on our team,” he said. “As they get more confident, I think you’re going to see a lot of people stepping up.”
Hadley enjoys coaching this year’s group and knows that most of the players will be returning in 2022. The excitement in his voice was unmistakable.
“The future is bright, and the ceiling for Lebo is really high,” he said.
The Wolves face Wakefield Friday night.
(0) comments
