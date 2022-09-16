1st quarter recap: Salina Central 7, Emporia 3. Emporia began the game with the football and ate up much of the clock on the game’s opening drive. The Spartans marched down the field in 14 plays and converted three straight third downs leading to a 28-yard field goal by Alex Allemang. Salina Central converted a fourth down and a 29-yard pass set up the Mustangs on a two-yard touchdown run with 1:40 to play. Emporia was driving as the quarter ended.
2nd quarter recap: Salina Central 28, Emporia 3. Emporia was driving as the quarter began and got down near the goal line, where they went for it on fourth and goal and were stopped to turn the ball over. Salina had a pair of big plays to drive down the field in just 1:08 and set up a two-yard touchdown run with 7:26 to play. Emporia followed that up with an interception as Sheldon Stewart attempted to make a big play happen, setting up Salina at their own 40-yard line. Two plays later, the Mustangs connected on a 49-yard touchdown pass to extend its lead to 21-3. Emporia was able to move the ball pretty well on its next drive but turned the ball over on downs. Salina responded with another touchdown to make it 28-3 into the half.
