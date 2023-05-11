ESU community service
Courtesy ESU Athletics

For the fifth straight year, Emporia State Athletics finished in the top 15 of national community service. As a department, the Hornets finished 11th in the nation in the final NCAA Helper Helper Report of 2022-23. Emporia State recorded nearly 5,700 hours of service to the Emporia and surrounding communities.

A total of 340 Hornet student-athletes participated in over 30 different community engagement activities for a total of 5,687 validated hours during the school year. The activities included High Five Fridays at local elementary schools, downtown clean up with Emporia Main Street, Special Olympics Polar Plunge, making dog toys at the Emporia Animal Shelter, Laps for Landon, packing food at the Live United Bowl, and Special Athletics Track & Field Day, among others.

