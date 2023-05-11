For the fifth straight year, Emporia State Athletics finished in the top 15 of national community service. As a department, the Hornets finished 11th in the nation in the final NCAA Helper Helper Report of 2022-23. Emporia State recorded nearly 5,700 hours of service to the Emporia and surrounding communities.
A total of 340 Hornet student-athletes participated in over 30 different community engagement activities for a total of 5,687 validated hours during the school year. The activities included High Five Fridays at local elementary schools, downtown clean up with Emporia Main Street, Special Olympics Polar Plunge, making dog toys at the Emporia Animal Shelter, Laps for Landon, packing food at the Live United Bowl, and Special Athletics Track & Field Day, among others.
"I am very proud of our student-athletes and coaches for making service to our community a priority. Our student-athletes find ways to give back to the community that supports them through a variety of ways," said Emporia State McNair Research Specialist and Faculty Athletic Representative Terri Summey. "One of my favorites is when we go out to the elementary schools to interact with the kids and to see the smiles on the faces of our student-athletes and the school kids. We are always striving to do better and look for new opportunities to give back."
Emporia State ranked No. 1 in the nation among men's basketball and baseball teams in the Helper Helper national team rankings. The Hornets and Angelo State were the only teams in the top ten to also make the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.
The Emporia State softball team ranked second among all Division II women's sports teams while Hornet basketball was the third-ranked team among all men's sports.
"We are proud that service is a staple of our program. We are very intentional with our commitment to the Emporia area community and the great people within it," said Emporia State men's basketball coach Craig Doty. "Our men's basketball student-athletes embrace the impact and platform they have and the impact they are able to make. We are proud of them for their dedication to serving others."
The Hornet softball team ranked second nationally while the volleyball team was fourth. Emporia State football, soccer, and women's track & Field/cross country each ranked ninth with men's tennis ranked tenth in the nation.
Every sport averaged at least four hours of community service per team member during the 2022-23 school year. The softball team recorded just over 904 hours of service for an average of nearly 53 hours per student-athlete while men's basketball clocked over 560 hours for an average of 37 hours per student-athlete. In terms of total hours Hornet football had 1,403 hours and 44 minutes of service for an average of 11 hours per team member.
As a department, Emporia State had a 74% participation rate among their over 400 student-athletes with the baseball, men's and women's basketball, softball and women's track and field teams all at 100% participation from their team members.
Over 43,000 student-athletes participated in the competition across all three NCAA Divisions, providing 428,599 hours of service to their respective communities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.