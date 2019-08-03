HAYS — The Emporia Post 5 AAA Legion baseball team are champions once again.
For the first time since 2011, Post 5 claimed a state championship at the AAA level Saturday afternoon against Hays. The majority of this year's team were the Class A State Champions two years ago.
Emporia needed a 3-run double by Hayden Baumwart to pick up a 7-5 victory.
Post 5 advanced to the championship game with a 3-2 walk-off victory in 11 innings over Iola.
Emporia (34-2) will next play in the regional tournament to be played in Hastings, Nebraska beginning on Wednesday.
A full recap will be posted Saturday evening or Sunday morning and in Monday's Gazette.
