The Mueller Report clearly reveals criminal, treasonous and impeachable behavior on the part of 45.
As if that weren’t sufficient, Mueller’s recent testimony before two house committees put an exclamation point on these things so that those not willing to “read the book” can at least “see the movie.”
Forty-five’s willingness — and that of his supporters — to accept election interference on his behalf by a hostile power, both in 2016 and currently, is clearly treasonous and certainly criminal.
Look at his attempts to stifle the investigation into his wrongdoing, and you have at least 10 instances of obstruction of justice. Add to this the ongoing refusal to submit to legal subpoenas and the requirement that his staff ignore congressional subpoenas and you have contempt of Congress.
We also see the adamant refusal to release tax and bank records, the amassing of wealth by charging the government to pay for secret service accommodations in his own hotels and the massive taxpayer costs to his endless golf outings. Much of this abrogates the emoluments clause of the Constitution (Article I, Section 9, Paragraph 8).
And then there is the racism and misogyny that he has exacerbated with his hate-filled rhetoric.
Rather than draining the swamp, this most corrupt administration in our history has made it deeper.
All of this far exceeds the sins for which Nixon was to be impeached. At least Nixon was not a traitor.
The unwillingness of the House leadership to at least begin an impeachment inquiry is incomprehensible. True, the Senate is unlikely to convict, but such an inquiry will give teeth to subpoenas and the investigation. I get numerous requests from Pelosi’s office for contributions to the DCCC, but my response is that they will get my support only when they begin an inquiry.
Douglas McGaw
Emporia
