Potential inclement weather changed game times and caused postponements for area teams, but most games were contested Tuesday night.
GIRLS
Lebo defeated Marmaton Valley 55-32, improving its record to 14-1. Brooklyn Jones scored 16 for the Wolves, and Janae Granere recorded 16 for Marmaton Valley. Lebo plays West Franklin on Friday.
Madison lost to 2A Mission Valley 62-35 after placing third in the Lyon County League Tournament last week. The Bulldogs dropped to 10-4 and will meet Northern Heights Friday.
Flint Hills Shootout champion Northern Heights lost to LCL Tournament champion Burlingame 52-37, dropping to 9-5 with a matchup with Madison set for Friday.
Chase County defeated Southern Coffey County 42-22, improving to 6-8. The Bulldogs meet Mission Valley on Friday.
The Hartford-Wichita Classical contest was postponed to Feb. 10.
BOYS
Lebo defeated Marmaton Valley 79-39, advancing its record to 10-5. Landon Grimmett put up 25 in the blow out. The Wolves face West Franklin on Friday.
Madison won easily against Mission Valley, blasting the Vikings 57-43. The Bulldogs moved to 11-3. Drew Stutesman and Trace Dannels led the scoring for Madison with 15 and 14, respectively. Stutesman also pulled down 16 boards, along with six assists. The Bulldogs are in action Friday against Northern Heights.
Northern Heights lost to Burlingame 33-69, falling to 5-11. The Wildcats will play Madison Friday.
Chase County prevailed against Southern Coffey County 48-36. Cooper Schroer score 13 points and Pax Vogel added 12. The Bulldogs improved to 6-8 and will play Mission Valley on Friday.
