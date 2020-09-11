Bill Murphy, the new Deputy Secretary of Business Development for the Kansas Department of Commerce, shared his vision for economic development, business retention and staying competitive in the national talent pool, Thursday afternoon.
Murphy, who took part in the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce’s virtual Day In Topeka, said he was excited by the “determination” he saw to rebuild the Department of Commerce prior to his coming on board. The goal, he said, is to capitalize on the strengths of the department and reenergize and renew its enthusiasm as funding sources returned.
“What I’m seeing is, for the first time in seven years, the department has a full business recruitment team in place,” Murphy said. “That team is spread out across the country to attract businesses to the state of Kansas. Having worked in three other states, each state has a different approach to business recruitment.”
He said some states will house its experts in a centralized location, and was impressed with the Kansas approach to recruitment.
“This full deployment of our business recruitment team has really helped us to see a marked increase in the level of activity that we see coming into commerce,” Murphy said. “We’re up about 17% in terms of year-over-year growth in new projects. ... This kind of increase is really an outlier in the states that are seeing a recovery now of the economy.”
The Department of Commerce launched the Kansas Certified Sites Program in July, which also helps to encourage new develop in the state. Certified sites can cut down on the time it takes potential development with vital information on a site’s utilities, site development costs, environmental records and helps encourage faster site selection decisions.
It can also help “greenfield,” or expansion projects get underway.
Murphy said Kansas has a number of strengths that attract businesses as well, including a strong educational system on all levels. Kansas is ranked No. 11 in the country for K-12 education, No. 15 for early childhood education and No. 13 for higher education.
Regional Development Association President Kent Heermann asked Murphy about the possibility of new legislation that may aid in developing a model that would encourage the employment of remote technical workers in the state. Other states, such as Colorado, have started implementing such programs.
“Clearly, the remote worker is an area where we’ve got to play some catch-up,” Murphy said, describing Colorado’s program as robust. “We don’t want to lose out. ... That is something that is in our legislative priorities.”
Tyler Curtis, Emporia State University’s assistant vice president of university advancement, asked Murphy if the Department of Commerce had data showing the need and value of 10-12 weeks cybersecurity and IT management programs.
“If so, is there a way to communicate that to the regents so we can make sure that we have enough of those and to make sure that we can continue to fulfill them,” Curtis said. “While we weren’t in a position to do that at this time, it could certainly be something that we could look at if there is a future need.”
Murphy said he didn’t have the information readily available, he would be happy to connect Curtis with the people who did.
Murphy said, in some ways, COVID has actually had a favorable impact on business development in the state.
“In 2019, comparing March 1 to the middle of August, we saw about 135 new projects,” he said. “In that same time period in 2020, we’ve seen 172 projects, and again, those are projects that we’ve worked hand-in-hand with our local development organizations. That’s a 27% increase year-over-year. In a COVID, global pandemic, when we really shutdown the country for a couple of months, that was really mind-boggling to me.”
Murphy said the number of potential new jobs and new investments was also great.
“These projects have the potential to create 20,000 new jobs — again that’s not going to happen day one after a project is announced — but they nonetheless reflect commitments from these companies to create employment,” he said. “But for this darn global pandemic, this is turning out to be a very good year for the state of Kansas.”
