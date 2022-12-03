The Emporia High School girls wrestling team began its season with a third-place finish at its home invite on Saturday.
The Lady Spartans had two individual champions: Virginia Munoz at 135 and Kiana Flores-Delgado at 170.
Katina Keosybounheuang and Abril Ruiz finished second at 120 and 145 pounds. Four Lady Spartans took third in Heily Batres (105), Sienna Spaulding (110), Azia Obregon (115) and Nahiely Miranda (190).
Kensley Medrano (125) and Angelica Sanchez (235) finished fourth for Emporia.
Emporia finished third as a team with 114 total points, just one behind runner-up Chanute. They will be in Great Bend for a tournament on Friday and Saturday.
