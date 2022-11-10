IMG_4765.jpeg

Clint Hibbs of BG Consultants presents commissioners with the designs of the upcoming $5.4 million Road and Bridge facilities. 

 Shayla Gaulding/Gazette

The Lyon County Commission has set a bid time and date for the construction of a $5.4 million site for the Lyon County Road and Bridge Department.

A notice to bidders will be sent out next week for a new shop and bridge department building, which the county says are needed due to current substandard work conditions for the department.

