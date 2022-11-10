The Lyon County Commission has set a bid time and date for the construction of a $5.4 million site for the Lyon County Road and Bridge Department.
A notice to bidders will be sent out next week for a new shop and bridge department building, which the county says are needed due to current substandard work conditions for the department.
“We’ve been working with the county over the last year on additional improvements to a county shop and bridge facility .. These facilities are derelict. Some of them are not functioning very well and so there needs to be upgrades to meet the ongoing demand that your current fleet have,” Clint Hibbs, Architect at BG Consultants, said.
The county shop facility will be 17,222 square feet and have a four-bay maintenance area with a 15-ton bridge crane that will allow for moving materials within the shop safely. The shop will have mezzanine storage, offices, a parts room, a restroom/storm shelter, and more. The bridge facility will be 4,426 square feet with a 7.5-ton bridge crane and will also feature storage, offices, and a restroom/shelter.
The total construction is expected to cost around $5.4 million and will be paid for with sales tax and American Rescue Plan funding. A notice to bidders will be presented to the public on Nov. 14, with a bid opening set for Dec. 13. All bids must be submitted by 2 p.m. on Dec. 13. A pre-bid conference will be held Nov. 29 at 2 p.m. at 500 South Prairie.
Bruce Boettcher, BG Consultants Emporia Office Manager, said he anticipates construction lasting 12-14 months. Construction will tentatively begin in early 2023.
Commissioner Scott Briggs said the project has been a long time coming.
“We have the opportunity to do something where [Road and Bridge] can continue to maintain their equipment in a safe environment and better working conditions,” Briggs said. “By not buying new equipment every year, it just takes a new facility to be able to work on it, so I think it’s a great project.
Commission Chair Rollie Martin said the idea for the project came forward after the county’s attempt to bring fiber internet service for all of Lyon County fell through.
“It looked like a feasible way to make a major improvement to our Road and Bridge Department,” Martin said. “ … It is needed and it will serve our Bridge department and our maintenance department where we can actually get some of the equipment in the building for repairs, especially during storms and unseasonable weather.”
In other business, the commission approved purchasing Bronze Veterans Markers for U.S. Veterans buried in Lyon County in the amount of $13,465.31.
“I think it’s a simple way to recognize our veterans out at the cemeteries. And people other than veterans can recognize that they are veterans,” Martin said.
approved purchasing vehicle parts from TCS UpFitting for $15,119.36 and six patrol cars from Clint Bowyer Autoplex for $217,710 for the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office.
approved purchasing a new metal detector for the Lyon County Courthouse for $5,173.75.
signed letters of support for Crosswinds Counseling & Wellness and Hetlinger Developmental Services for grant applications to KDOT.
Approved a resolution to post weight limits on two bridges due to changes in the formula used to rate the bridges.
Approved the Drug and Alcohol and Telecommuting Policy.
Approved the renewal of the ESRI contract for $8,500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.