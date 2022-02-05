The final stretch of the regular basketball season is upon area programs as teams try to squeeze out victories before the postseason commences.
GIRLS
Lebo dominated 75-32 West Franklin Friday night. Four Wolves players reached double digits in scoring: Alli Moore had 18, Audrey Peek had 16, Brooklyn Jones had 16) and Saige Hadley had 13. Lebo stretches its record to 15-1 and plays Lyndon on Tuesday.
In a 1A-DI versus 2A matchup, the 2A squad prevailed 33-22 as Northern Heights handed Madison its fourth loss of the year. The Wildcats move to 10-6. Northern Heights’ Teagan Heins led the scoring with 13 points. Madison’s offensive threat Yolaine Luthi was held to one basket. Northern Heights faces Central Heights on Tuesday. Madison squares off against West Franklin.
Olpe defeated Lyndon 41-33, snapping a two-game losing streak and boosting its record to 7-9. Jenna Smith recorded 12 points for the victors, while Jolie Hielscher scored 16 for Lyndon. Olpe next plays Sunrise Christian Academy.
Hartford defeated Chase County 40-26 to improve to 8-6 on the year while the Bulldogs fell to 6-9.
BOYS
Madison knocked off Northern Heights 53-44. Madison improves to 12-3 and Northern Heights falls to 4-12. The Bulldogs’ Drew Stutesman recorded 12 rebounds, 28 points, six assists, four steals and one blocked shot. Jerrod Campbell scored 21 points for the Wildcats. Madison meets West Franklin on Tuesday while Northern Heights plays Central Heights.
Olpe got by Lyndon 56-43, notching its 15th win of the season. Damon Redeker scored 16 points for the Eagles and Toby Miller registered 14 for the Tigers. Olpe plays Sunrise Christian Academy on Tuesday.
Lebo routed West Franklin 65-46. The Wolves extend their record to 11-5 and face Lyndon on Tuesday.
Chase County defeated Hartford 51-32. The Bulldogs improve to 7-8 and Hartford drops to 3-12. Chase County plays Marais Des Cygnes Valley on Tuesday, while Hartford meets Lyndon next Friday.
