For around a decade, the First United Methodist Church has been donating school supplies to Emporia Public Schools students, taking a financial burden off the shoulders of parents.
“It just came out through the school district, with the need for so many kids being in free and reduced lunches in poverty level, that we just felt like we had to do something,” FUMC congregation member Dana Roemer said. “So, we felt like this was a way to ease the burden on the parents, when you got to buy school clothes and backpacks and everything else at the beginning of school, this is just one thing we felt like we could help out with.”
Roemer said the church has had a partnership with Walnut Elementary for years. The church would donate crayons and other small items periodically, before deciding to expand.
“It got bigger and we were donating more stuff to them and then just got to, why don’t we just do all the schools, can we do that?” Roemer said. “It’s just kind of evolved into doing all the schools and all the supplies.”
The church donates everything but tissue boxes and backpacks for Emporia public school students, including pens, pencils, notebooks, binders, paper, scissors, glue, and more.
Donations for the funds come from all over, Roemer said.
“Jones Trust is a huge, huge donor of the funds. We could not do it without Jones Trust, they are just instrumental in us being able to do the program,” she said. “The rest of the funds are all mostly church donations but we get other churches that will donate. Grace Church has always helped and some individual community members have helped over the past and some other organizations, but it’s just kind of grassroots.”
Emporia Public Schools has 10 buildings throughout the city, including the newly opened Jones Early Childhood Development Center, providing education to thousands of students. The First United Methodist Church’s donation will provide necessary supplies to all those students from pre-k to high school.
The supplies are expected to be delivered before the first day of school on August 17.
“Our families really appreciate what the Methodist church and their community partners do for all of our students and have continued to do for several years,” Lyndel Landgren, director of community relations at USD 253, said. “It really takes a lot of the burden off of families having to, you know, find additional resources to buy school supplies, when it seems like everything has gone up pricewise and so we, you know, greatly appreciate that partnership that we have with them and their willingness to do that for our families.”
