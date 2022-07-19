For around a decade, the First United Methodist Church has been donating school supplies to Emporia Public Schools students, taking a financial burden off the shoulders of parents.

“It just came out through the school district, with the need for so many kids being in free and reduced lunches in poverty level, that we just felt like we had to do something,” FUMC congregation member Dana Roemer said. “So, we felt like this was a way to ease the burden on the parents, when you got to buy school clothes and backpacks and everything else at the beginning of school, this is just one thing we felt like we could help out with.”

