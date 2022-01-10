After nearly four months of preparation, First Congregational Church welcomed families to its Baby Closet Sunday afternoon.
The Baby Closet, located at the west door entrance of the church and down the stairs, is an outreach mission that aims to provide baby and toddler essentials to families in the Emporia community. Pastor Cheryl Henson said more than 20 families had been served within the first hour of opening.
"We're just so happy to be able to help young families," she said. "We did our research and found out that the poorest demographic in our county is 18-24 year olds, and a lot of those are young families."
Henson was previously a pastor at Westside Baptist Church in Topeka, which has its own Baby Closet. Realizing there weren't any services like that in Emporia, which provide those basic essentials such as clothing, formula and diapers, she brought up the idea of starting a Baby Closet locally.
"We went up to visit the Topeka Baby Closet and the ladies came back all fired up," she said, adding that the project was approved by the church cabinet within a week. "It approved giving us this giant room, approved funds for it and gave us permission to raise funds and the funds have just poured in."
Baby Closet directors Becky and Rachel Goodman said Topeka's program has been running for around 10 years. The success was hard not to get excited about.
"She got us all fired up for it and we had to make sure we weren't repeating services," Becky Goodman said. "But we could not find anyway and we definitely looked into it."
While there are similar services in town, none mirrored the mission of the Baby Closet.
Henson said families with children ages newborn - 5 can come in once a month and pick up needed clothing and supplies. Each family can receive diapers and wipes, five clothing items, five food items, two "miscellaneous" items such as shoes, one large item — like a pack-n-play or high chair — and two essential pantry items.
Henson said large items are tracked so if someone picks up a high chair one month, they don't leave with another one the next time they visit. No proof of income is required.
"We don't ask for proof," Becky Goodman said. "We just believe God will lead the right people here and give us more donations."
And so far, that was the case. Families that came to the Baby Closet Sunday afternoon were offering to bring in donations of items their children had outgrown. Others had offered monetary donations.
"That's the spirit that I think we need," Rachel Goodman said, adding that keeping the closet open for everyone was an important aspect of the mission. "Anyone can need help sometimes. And kids grow so fast — especially in the wintertime. I know I don't like sending my kids out in things that don't fit and aren't comfortable. I have a 2-year-old and I'm buying clothes almost every three months."
Beyond that, families can pay up to $100 a month on diapers. On top of those expenses, daycare can cost between $600-$700 a month and formula can run up to $60 per month. And that's just for one child.
When the average household income in the area is $20,000 - $30,000 a year, Henson said it adds up quickly.
And based on the response Sunday, the Baby Closet is filling a great purpose already.
"We researched it and we couldn't find anything for this age group," Henson said. "We feel confident now from the surge we've had today that there is a real need."
Amanda Hofler was visiting the Baby Closet with her mother and four-month-old daughter. The mother of five said a resource like this was definitely needed in the community.
"I think there's a lot of kids where their parents are doing their best, but sometimes it isn't quite enough," she said.
Hofler said she learned about the closet a few days ago through The Shopper and made a plan to visit right away.
"Everything's so expensive these days and then you can come to things like this and people are willing to help," she said. "And the thing is, I can donate, too, and that's what makes it better because I can do both."
Right now, the closet is open the second full week of each month. Hours are 10 a.m. - noon Tuesday, 4 - 6 p.m. Thursday and 9 - 11 a.m. Saturday. Henson said hours may expand at some point, depending on the community's continued response.
Those wishing to donate items can contact the church at 620-342-6854 or message the Baby Closet of Emporia on Facebook. You can also leave donations on the west side entrance of the church, located at 326 W. 12th Ave., under the awning.
Organizations interested in learning more about the Baby Closet can reach out to Henson for informational programming.
