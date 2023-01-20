EHS divers

Emporia divers Alex Allemang (right) and Kager Ochs finished second and third, respectively, at the Campus Invitational on Thursday.

 Courtesy Barb Clark

The Emporia High School boys swim team finished seventh at the Campus Invitational on Thursday.

The Spartans had two divers finish in the top three: Alex Allemang finished second with a score of 179.30. Kager Ochs was third with a score of 163.85. The team was without Braxton Higgins due to an illness.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.