The Emporia High School boys swim team finished seventh at the Campus Invitational on Thursday.
The Spartans had two divers finish in the top three: Alex Allemang finished second with a score of 179.30. Kager Ochs was third with a score of 163.85. The team was without Braxton Higgins due to an illness.
Allemang finished just .25 points behind first place. Head coach Barb Clark was very happy to see him perform that well.
“He did so well today,” Clark said. “We didn't have that hard of a list and I thought he could make them clean and score well, and he did. He’s really starting to understand diving right now. His composure was just so good and I’m just so proud of him.”
Emporia had seven top-10 finishers, led by the 200 free relay team of Will Walker, Ian Navarro, Tyler Luthi and Logan Woydziak, who finished fifth with a time of 1:42.73.
Walker, Woydziak, Shane Anderson and Luthi made up the 200-yard medley relay that finished seventh with a time of 2:00.13. Head coach Jamie Dawson was pleased with what she saw out of this group.
“We loaded our medley relay with a new group of boys and they just missed the consideration time for that event, so we will try that again next week,” Dawson said. “It is nice for them to get a little break from the normal and go swim something for fun and have success.”
Woydziak finished ninth in the 100 free (56.24) and 10th in the 100 breast (1:18.24), Navarro took ninth in the 500 free (6:33.34) and Walker finished eighth in the 100 back (1:09.55).
The 400 free relay team of Anderson, Finneas Reynolds, Luke Marshall and Navarro placed ninth (4:14.64). Dawson was impressed with what she saw from Navarro specifically as the team is looking for someone to fill that leadership role.
“Ian Navarro had a great night in all of his events,” Dawson said. “He PR'd in both of his distance events and is starting to really get the fine-tuning of his stroke in order which is helping him make big drops each meet. He really impressed us with his swims and his presence on the pool deck. He has stepped into the leadership role we needed after Rudy graduated early and it has been great for everyone.”
Emporia will return home for its final home meet on Saturday, Jan. 28 with diving beginning at 9 a.m. and swimming at noon.
