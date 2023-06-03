Logan Kasper, of Baldwinville, Mass., has won the 2023 Unbound XL.
Updated: June 3, 2023 @ 5:45 pm
Logan Kasper, of Baldwinville, Mass., has won the 2023 Unbound XL.
Kasper completed the course in 22 hours, 54 minutes and 25 seconds.
Runner-up Luke Hall finished in 24 hours, 41 minutes and 5 seconds. Hall is from Boulder, Colo.
