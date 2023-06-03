There are cyclists with various backgrounds in town for the Unbound this weekend.
John Mezquite will be riding the 200 UNBOUND this year. But there’s more to his story than just being a cyclist.
Mezquite is from Emporia and is the founder of Bad Boyz & Co. The athletic club is a group of people who want to inspire people to be active and become the best versions of themselves.
Mezquite said he’s had the idea for a while, but it really started to come to fruition after the pandemic and the brand was officially launched in 2022.
“I remember the first time I joined a gym and it felt intimidating,” Mezquite said “We’re trying to help people get out of their comfort zone and help them reach their fitness goals, whatever they might be.”
Mezquite has been active since he was little and has played various sports. He encourages people to try various things but knows people may not want to start big.
The Bad Boyz and Co. name came to be when he would sign up for events with his friends knowing they were not going to be the best. The name embraces the notion that while they may not be the best athletes, that’s okay as long as you are having fun.
“The name came from whenever my friends and I would sign up for things, we know we’re never the best at anything but we like having fun while we’re doing it,” Mezquite said. “So, it’s more embracing that but we know if we stick with things, we’ll get better at them.”
Mezquite has done the Unbound twice before, doing the 100 both times before moving up to the 200 this year. He said it was something he did to get out of his comfort zone.
“I started doing Unbound in 2021 with the 100 ,” Mezquite said. “It was something that was out of my comfort zone I wanted to try and see how I did. Once I started cycling, I fell in love with it and just kept going.”
Mezquite works full-time as a maintenance supervisor at Tyson but hopes to turn Bad Boyz & Co. into a full-time business. His wife, Samantha, also helps in getting the word out there through her job as a second-grade teacher at Walnut Elementary School. She has been very supportive of John’s ambitions.
“He’s had a lot of amazing ideas over the years and is always trying to think of something new,” Samantha Mezquite said. “He came to me with the idea and I told him that he needed to run with it. I felt like it suited him well and it’s something he is so passionate about. It started quite a while ago when he was training people in our garage and just trying to get our friends to be more active. I’m glad he’s doing this because I feel like it has outreached to a number of people in our community already.”
In addition to John and Samantha Mezquite, the Bad Boyz & Co. team currently consists of Bre Helms, Tyler Chitanavong, Odalys Perez, Eric Alvarado, Heath Kraft, Warren Nelson, Isaac Metcalfe, Isaiah Metcalfe, Autumn Washington, Riley Lane, Henry Ramirez, Alfredo Caballero, and Oscar Lemus. The athletes take on challenging courses such as UNBOUND, the Gridley Gravel and Flint Hills Gravel, but this is about more than extreme sports.
“We want this to be where it can be anything you enjoy doing to be active or something that you’ve had your mind on but were too scared to jump out and do,” Samantha said. “The athletic club is just us getting people to help motivate others to take that leap.”
Some of the club’s upcoming events are the Rugged Maniac in Kansas City on Sept. 16 and the Salina Crossroads Marathon in November. When people sign up online for the Rugged Maniac, they will have the option to select Bad Boyz & Co. for their team.
Bad Boyz & Co. can be found online at www.badboyzandco.com, where they have merchandise available for people looking to support their cause. They are also on Facebook (Bad Boyz & Co.) and Instagram (@badboyz_and_co).
Samantha Mezquite also doesn’t want people to be tricked by the name. Women are very much encouraged to reach out.
“I want people to know that even though the name says Bad Boyz & Co., we do have female athletes,” Samantha said. “This isn’t directed to just men. We want women to get out there too and I don’t want people to be tricked by the name.”
Getting into the gym for the first time or taking on any new endeavor can be intimidating at first. John Mezquite wants people to know that Bad Boyz & Co. is there to help you overcome fear and get started, which is often the most difficult part.
“Our main motto is: Don’t worry about the destination, it’s all about the journey,” John said. “We don’t want people to discount all the experiences that you go through to get to where you want to be.”
