The USD 253 Board of Education will discuss exceeding the revenue-neutral rate for its upcoming budget at its meeting Wednesday evening.
The board will review the 2023-24 budget Wednesday before it is set to approve the notices of hearing for exceeding the revenue neutral rate and approval of the budget. According to BoardDocs, the budget hearing will be set to take place at the start of its Sept. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
The board is also set to discuss the 2023-24 Emporia State University AmeriCorps Host Site Agreement with Jones Early Childhood Development Center. According to the BoardDocs, the agreement will provide up to 15 AmeriCorps members to provide academic support for students at Jones.
The AmeriCorps members will be hired and paid by ESU.
Also on the agenda, the board will:
- Conduct two executive sessions for personnel and to consult with an attorney.
- Review the district’s health and wellness update.
The USD 253 Board of Education will meet Wednesday at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.