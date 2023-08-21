USD 253 color

The USD 253 Board of Education will discuss exceeding the revenue-neutral rate for its upcoming budget at its meeting Wednesday evening.

The board will review the 2023-24 budget Wednesday before it is set to approve the notices of hearing for exceeding the revenue neutral rate and approval of the budget. According to BoardDocs, the budget hearing will be set to take place at the start of its Sept. 13 meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Mary Herbert Education Center.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.