The Lyon County Commission’s regularly scheduled Thursday morning action session was moved to an afternoon Zoom meeting this week due to Thursday’s snowstorm.
The commission amended its agenda to table all business items besides payroll, warrants payable and approval of last week’s meetings to next Thursday’s in-person 9 a.m. action session.
County engineer Chip Woods will address the commission about a few equipment purchases and facilities manager Mark McKenna will seek commissioners’ approval for facility improvement agreements.
