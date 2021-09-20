The No Coast Film Fest held a roundtable Saturday afternoon with a variety of filmmakers — some from as far away as New York, L.A., Chicago and Detroit.
The three-day festival is in its third year featuring short films from filmmakers across the U.S.
Festival Director Jamie Darcy said between 50-90 people attended each block.
“We have nowhere near the numbers we got the first year, and I think COVID put everything in the air and this was a gamble,” he said. “What we’re seeing now is people who really want to be here — the film fanatics, not the casual viewer — are spending all day watching movies and those are the ones who bought the VIP passes. The amount of filmmakers that has submitted this year is the highest it’s ever been. In fact, it has tripled. The amount of filmmakers coming to town doing networking and spending money has doubled from the previous years as well, so we are looking at those metrics.”
Darcy said the goal is to get as many filmmakers as possible coming to Emporia, because those filmmakers are the ones who grow the festival. Looking to the future, Darcy’s goal is educate locals about film — mostly students — to create a filmmaking community in Emporia.
“You can do anything in Emporia,” he said, “because you’ve got backing from everyone.”
One of the questions from the audience addressed how those interested in film can start, while facing the fears they might have about creating art for the first time. .
“What I would say to anyone starting out is, do not be afraid to fail,” said filmmaker Joe Ranghelli. “It’s a business of failures but you overcome those failures and as long as you are persistent, you will make the films you want to make and create the art you want to create, but don’t be afraid of failure because it’s a huge part of it, and if it’s something that scares you, it’s going to be a tough road, so use the people around you and understand that if one thing doesn’t work, the next thing might.”
Ranghelli, a New York native, traveled to Emporia to promote the film “Chill,” debuted during opening night, that he directed and co-produced with wife Ali Elkin, who wrote the script. The short stars a wife-to-be who attends a bachelorette weekend at a remote cabin with her bridesmaids.
“The genesis of the whole thing started when my wife, Ali, she did something like four bridal parties in one year,” he said. “It’s an amazing experience but there is a lot of madness that goes on, so it led her to this idea of this dark comedy about a bridal shower that sort of goes very dark and goes awry. As soon as she wrote it, I loved the idea. As she was writing it, I was seeing it visually, so we were on the same page on how we wanted to do it aesthetically.”
Also on the panel was rapper Ryan Crews, originally from Pittsburg and now immersed in the art scene of Wichita, who goes by the name TV-MA. Crews has a background in videography, but found himself behind the camera in a documentary about his life in “Patterns in Static” by Wichita-based writer and director Jack Clayton.
“I felt like I was raised by the TV, because it is how I learned to deal with life growing up in Pittsburg,” he said. “I was really focused on making a thematic album about how I went from seeing people on TV behave to how I became who I am and how I learned how to not just cope by only watching TV, but introduce myself to the world. I thought it was interesting, being complacent and staring at the patterns in static and making sense of the madness and chaos that is life.”
Another panelist and Hutchinson-based filmmaker was Bobby Obermite. One of the films he entered in the festival was “MicroKansas-Tribulation,” a nature documentary.
Obermite turned his love of nature into a documentary, though he has been making films for 20 years. The documentary is shot in central Kansas, in a macro format where grasshoppers and snakes are enlarged on the screen, with a music track layover.
“The thought is it can dial back to conservation, though I don’t really have that message in it,” he said. “The idea is that you see these things in a perspective that you wouldn’t normally, so you are less likely to step on them and are more likely to take a second look. So initially I shoot it because it is something I love doing but I believe that awareness and showcasing that to people is like an educational opportunity for people to see it in a perspective that they don’t see.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.