ESU football weekly award

Emporia State quarterback Braden Gleason and defensive back Jaedon Pool were named MIAA Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week.

 Courtesy ESU Athletics

Emporia State's Braden Gleason and Jaedon Pool were named MIAA Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week as presented by Mammoth Turf. They both had key contributions during the Hornets 42-35 win at Washburn in the 118th edition of the Turnpike Tussle.

Gleason recorded his third 300-yard game of the season and his highest efficiency rating in the win. He was responsible for 331 yards from scrimmage with 300 passing yards, 22 rushing yards and a nine-yard reception. He led the Hornets to four straight scoring drives to open the second half as ESU built a 42-14 lead with 13:16 left in the game. He is the first Hornet to have at least 300 yards passing, 20 yards rushing and a pass reception in the same game. He also punted twice for an average of 34 yards, pinning the Ichabods at their own eight-yard line on one of them. He is leading the MIAA in passing yards and total offense and is the only player in the league with over 300 yards per game in both categories.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.