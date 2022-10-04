Emporia State's Braden Gleason and Jaedon Pool were named MIAA Offensive and Defensive Players of the Week as presented by Mammoth Turf. They both had key contributions during the Hornets 42-35 win at Washburn in the 118th edition of the Turnpike Tussle.
Gleason recorded his third 300-yard game of the season and his highest efficiency rating in the win. He was responsible for 331 yards from scrimmage with 300 passing yards, 22 rushing yards and a nine-yard reception. He led the Hornets to four straight scoring drives to open the second half as ESU built a 42-14 lead with 13:16 left in the game. He is the first Hornet to have at least 300 yards passing, 20 yards rushing and a pass reception in the same game. He also punted twice for an average of 34 yards, pinning the Ichabods at their own eight-yard line on one of them. He is leading the MIAA in passing yards and total offense and is the only player in the league with over 300 yards per game in both categories.
Pool had a team-high seven solo tackles including a tackle for loss, two pass breakups and recovered an onside kick in the Hornets win. He helped set the tone with two tackles on the Ichabods three and out on their opening drive. On the opening drive of the second half he broke up a third-down pass that led to a short field for Emporia State. After Washburn closed to within 42-35 with 1:54 left, Pool grabbed the onside attempt to secure the win. The Hornets held the Ichabods to just 226 yards through the first three quarters as ESU built a 42-14 lead.
The win was the eighth for Emporia State in the last ten Turnpike Tussles and gives the Hornets a 59-53-6 advantage in the all-time series.
Emporia State returns to Jones Field at Welch Stadium on Saturday to take on Central Missouri. The Hornets 2002 Mineral Water Bowl and 2012 Kanza Bowl Championship teams will be honored during the game and it is Area Football Team Day and ESU Mini-Cheer Clinic Day as well. Kick-off is set for 1 p.m. with the Hornet Walk taking place at 10 a.m. and Live at the Hive presented by Busch Light opening up at 10:30 a.m.
