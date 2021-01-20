Provost David Cordle has been on a college campus as either a student or faculty member since he was 18 years old. That tradition will end in June when retires from Emporia State University after a lifetime of devotion to higher education.
Cordle is the first to admit that there is probably no one on the planet thinking, “I want to be a provost when I grow up.” While becoming a provost wasn’t his dream as a child, it did come pretty close.
“Most of us who end up doing our work in higher education, in administration, it comes by step-by-step,” Cordle said. “My motivation initially was to be a faculty member. Being a professor seemed like the greatest job in the world to me.”
When Cordle first stepped on to a university campus as a student, he was taken by the opportunities the university offered, quickly realizing the work done on campus changes and improves people’s lives.
“My first days as a college student I remember thinking, ‘being on this campus is just the coolest thing in this world, I wish there was some way I could just never leave a college campus,’” Cordle said. “I’m very fortunate that is pretty much the way it worked out.”
Cordle has served at various universities during his career but has been at Emporia State University since 2013. Cordle says he is thankful his career is ending at Emporia State because it has been the highlight of his career. He says it is the most enjoyable position he has ever held and the relationships he has developed at ESU are ones he values greatly.
“The people make ESU special,” Cordle said. “The quality of the people here I get to work with, the other people in leadership positions. There is great faculty and staff and really good students as well.”
When Cordle’s career began there were no computers, iPads or “smart classrooms”. He had a trusty IBM typewriter on his desk and no idea what advances in technology would come over the next 40 years. Cordle says technology has transformed life for everyone and allowed faculty to reach students they couldn’t reach otherwise. As his career winds down, technology has become especially crucial in connecting with students, faculty and staff during the pandemic.
In addition to enjoying his time at Emporia State University, Cordle says he and his wife, Pam have enjoyed their time living in the Emporia community, feeling fortunate they have been able to call Emporia home. He says they have made good friends at the university and in the community and will miss those daily interactions.
“Emporia is not a place that we are in any hurry to leave,” Cordle said. “It is a situation where we are coming to the point in life where this transition feels like the right time.”
Once Cordle completes his work at the university in June the couple plans to move to northwest Georgia. The couple has family there and they are looking forward to reconnecting with them and being close by after years of traveling for work.
As his career comes to a close, Cordle says he feels blessed and very grateful for the opportunities he has been given over the years.
“I had the chance to come to work every day for 40 years, work that I honestly believe makes a difference for people,” Cordle said. “That is something that not everyone who works for a living gets to say. I feel extremely fortunate and blessed in that respect.”
