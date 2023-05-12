The Emporia High School girls soccer team ended the regular season with a 7-1 loss to Circle at Emporia High School on Friday night.
Emporia trailed 4-1 at halftime and were down 6-1 when lightning in the area forced a lengthy weather delay about 10 minutes into the second half.
