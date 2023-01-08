The Emporia High School wrestling teams competed at the Dodge City Invitational on Saturday.
The girls finished sixth place, while the boys took ninth.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Emporia High School wrestling teams competed at the Dodge City Invitational on Saturday.
The girls finished sixth place, while the boys took ninth.
The Lady Spartans had four finishers in the top five - Katina Keosybounheuang finished first at 120 pounds, Virginia Munoz placed third at 135, Azia Obregon took fourth at 115 and Alexa Castillo finished fifth at 235.
“It was a long day,” head coach Shawn Russell said. “We were there for about eleven hours wrestling, which is not the norm. But I was very excited about the girls. The way they performed took some big steps since the Christmas break. We’re a young team and they're developing very nicely and starting to see the growth in themselves, which is nice.”
Russell noted this was Castillo’s first tournament after being injured prior to the break, but he was excited by what he saw from the freshman in her first tournament.
“She's a freshman who has a great motor and she just went out there and brought it to them, which was very exciting,” Russell said.
The boys had three finish in the top five - Xerarch Tungjaroenkul (second at 157), Jackson Goodman (fourth at 113) and Lukas Hainline (fifth at 138).
“I was pretty happy with how we wrestled,” head coach Brook Medrano said. “It kind of shows us where we’re at and what we need to work on, and that's what it's about now in the second half of the season is just testing yourself. It’s not about how you start, it’s how you finish. We’re right on track and I think we’ll be alright.”
Medrano noted Tungjaroenkul, who usually wrestles at 150 pounds, bulked up to 157 for this tournament to face some better competition. He was proud of him for wanting to face better competition.
“Xerarch bumped up to 157 and wrestled just because of the competition he would face,” Medrano said. “As a coach, being able to see somebody who’s not worried about the undefeated season but more worried about seeing competition to make himself better is important and I thought he wrestled well.”
Both teams will compete in a double dual in Topeka on Wednesday against Seaman and Paola at 6 p.m.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.