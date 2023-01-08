Katina Keosybounheuang

Katina Keosybounheuang won at 120 pounds for the Emporia girls in Dodge City on Saturday.

 File photo

The Emporia High School wrestling teams competed at the Dodge City Invitational on Saturday.

The girls finished sixth place, while the boys took ninth.

