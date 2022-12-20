For over a decade, John Scott has been making the holidays brighter for families in Emporia. On Saturday, Scott hosted the latest Monique-A-Wish Christmas party, spreading Christmas spirit and goodwill to those in need.

Monique-A-Wish — a local organization founded by Scott to give the full Christmas experience to low-income families in Emporia — started after Scott’s daughter, Monique, died at birth. Now, the organization honors her memory through philanthropy.

