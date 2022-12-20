For over a decade, John Scott has been making the holidays brighter for families in Emporia. On Saturday, Scott hosted the latest Monique-A-Wish Christmas party, spreading Christmas spirit and goodwill to those in need.
Monique-A-Wish — a local organization founded by Scott to give the full Christmas experience to low-income families in Emporia — started after Scott’s daughter, Monique, died at birth. Now, the organization honors her memory through philanthropy.
“The whole idea is just that my daughter’s Christmas turned into giving someone else a Christmas,” Scott said. “I don’t have much myself, but Christmas is my favorite holiday and I want to see kids smile, the joy that you get when you see them open up [a present].”
What began as a family endeavor to deliver Christmas presents to families in need has now blossomed into a full Christmas experience, complete with a party, gifts, food, visits from Santa and great company.
“We started small with maybe five families and we got family and friends to help and from there it started growing,” Scott said. “Each year we get new sets of families and we go from there.”
The holiday party builds long-lasting relationships among the local families and those involved in hosting it.
“We combine them at tables and we try to make them all mingle with each other,” Scott said. “Some of them start off long-term relationships.
“I have kids that are in college that come back and say ‘thank you,’” he added. “That to me is worth more than a million dollars.”
This year, Scott and his volunteers, or “angels,” were able to assist 15 families, including over 40 children.
“It’s a big ol’ celebration,” Scott said. “... We celebrate, we have fun games, the kids will get stockings and toys for their gifts, they get clothes, they get shoes. Santa will come there and they get a gift from him.”
Each family walked away with more than a fun night for the whole family. Scott makes sure each child gets an outfit, coat, gloves and hat, toy and more — as well as a Christmas meal and extra groceries to go.
And if he has any funds left at the end of Christmas, he does what he can to help out even more.
“If they have a water bill, pay it,” Scott said. “... Sometimes that’s all you need, just that boost.”
Monique-A-Wish was born out of more than Scott’s desire to honor his daughter with a Christmas celebration. It’s also about showing his son how to lead by example.
“I was a big Christmas person myself. And myself, I was this person, where I needed assistance at times,” Scott said. “And I wanted to teach my son at an early age, how to learn to give back and be thankful for what you have.”
Scott said his volunteers and donors are the real “angels” of the season, helping him spread goodwill to those who need it most.
“The families that come, like if you are a college student and you are not going home but you have kids, we want to help you. I’ve been there and I know the struggles of being a single parent trying to go through school,” Scott said. “I just want to let everyone know that when you are helping, what you are really doing is helping brighten someone’s Christmas.
“I want my volunteers and I want the people that actually go and buy … I want them to see what they did for these kids,” he added.
Volunteers and donors help fulfill the gift lists for families, who sign up a few months before the event.
“I advertise a little bit after school has started,” Scott said. “I go from Halloween, Thanksgiving, to Christmas. And if I get stuff for those I call the families and say ‘Hey, I got some candy, I got some pumpkins, do you want them?’ or ‘Hey, somebody gave me some turkeys, do you want them?’ But Christmas is our main shift.”
He also encourages everyone to shop local and pay it forward.
“You never know. That person doesn’t know you, you don’t know that person, but that person could be the one that helped you when you were in need,” Scott said.
“When my angels, as I call them, read this story they see that everything they do, how much it is making change in somebody’s life,” he added.
The main goal for Scott? Spread positivity.
“Do something positive,” Scott said. “That’s just basically what we want to do, keep the positive thing going.”
