The United Way of the Flint Hills moved its 2nd annual Drive-Thru Food Drive to the Anderson Building due to weather.
United Way Executive Director Mickey Edwards said the weather on Tuesday and predicted rain is the reason for the move.
Showers and thunderstorms are likely on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.
The food drive will still be held from 4:30-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Lyon County Fairgrounds. Instead of being held at the northwest corner, people will enter the fairgrounds from 12th Avenue, then drive south to the front porch of the Anderson Building where volunteers will unload donations, according to a press release from the organization.
United Way will be accepting hygiene, cleaning and shelf-stable food products.
Items include deodorant, toothbrushes, toothpaste, microfiber clothes, bleach, window and toilet bowl cleaner, laundry detergent, bottled water, shelf milk, bottled juices, ramen noodles, condiments, desserts, canned meals, boxed dinners, beverages, canned meats other than tuna and canned fruits.
Donations will go to its six community partners: Communities in Schools of Mid-America, Emporia Child Care Center, Help House of Osage County, Morris County Care & Share, SOS Inc., and The Salvation Army.
For those who want to donate, monetary gifts are accepted at the event. Donors wishing to give a financial gift are encouraged to donate at https://www.unitedwayoftheflinthills.org/donate.
