The 8-man Division II District 2 title was on the line Friday night as the Lebo Wolves battled the Marais des Cygnes Valley Trojans for the championship.
The Wolves (8-1) howled out a win at home, 56-0. And so begins the march through the playoffs. Lebo lost a close game to Frankfort last year in the sectional, 46-40, and has an opportunity to go beyond that point in 2021.
“I liked what I saw tonight,” said Lebo head football coach Brian Hadley. “That’s a good team, and we just played really, really well tonight…We’re going to have to ramp it up in the playoffs…our ceiling is higher than last year’s team.”
The opening kickoff was under the lights as the daylight succumbed to the night sky sooner than it did at the beginning of the month.
The Trojans received the kick and opted for four straight runs, turning the ball over on downs. Lebo’s first play from scrimmage was a TD run by Kyle Reese, nullified due to a personal foul penalty. On the ensuing play, Corey Reese took it to the house on a 52-yard run.
MdCV played like it was outmatched and unable to wade through its opponent’s talent. Offensively, the Wolves scored on-demand, and only one second-quarter drive stalled out.
“We pretty much scored at will,” Hadley said.
The Trojans threw a pick on their next series, setting up a lob along the sideline from Kyle Reese to Landon Grimmett that went for a score.
“Kyle’s a true dual threat. He’s got three receivers…that are over six-foot can go up and catch the ball with their hands,” Hadley said. “That’s a pretty good combination.”
Lebo’s tackling was on point as the Trojans could never break loose for any big plays. The Wolves’ defense mitigated the Trojan passing game and prevented the MdCV running attack from finding holes in the middle, or making it around the edges.
“That’s what we’ve been preaching,” Hadley said. “We’ve really been working on a lot of fundamental stuff.”
The Wolves’ momentum sputtered during a second-quarter drive plagued with penalties and a Kyle Reese interception. But the Trojans couldn’t take advantage of it, committing a safety on their possession. The Wolves then scored again, leading 40-0.
Despite the prolific scoring by Lebo, the contest was marred by infractions from both squads. Many of them, personal foul penalties. But some of the calls seemed questionable.
“I wasn’t very happy with the penalties we had tonight, but I also thought they (officiating crew) were a little flag-happy tonight,” Hadley said. “Some of the stuff that was penalties… I don’t know, I’d have to go back and watch the film.”
Lebo – 32; 24; – 56
MdCV – 0; 0; – 0
RUSHING – Lebo: C.Reese 1-52-1
PASSING – Lebo: K.Reese 8-10-227-5-1
RECEIVING – Lebo: L.Grimmett 4-169-4
