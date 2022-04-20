Weather can be all about numbers. The key numbers for the Emporia area for the rest of this week could be 1-2-0.
They signify the risk for severe storms between Wednesday and Friday, according to the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center.
Wednesday is a 1 on the five-point scale, meaning Emporia has a “marginal” risk of severe weather. The risk is zero northwest of Emporia, but showers and thunderstorms overall probably won't be severe.
“There is some potential for instability to increase in east-central Kansas if some breaks in the clouds take place,” a briefing from Topeka Wednesday morning said. “Large hail would be the main hazard.”
The chance for any rain in Emporia during the day is 40%.
Thursday currently finds Emporia at level 2, a “slight” risk of severe storms. Hail is the biggest concern during the morning, and “a tornado cannot be ruled out” in the afternoon and evening, the briefing said.
Friday's forecast is a zero, in terms of risk for severe weather. In fact, rain is expected to end by 1 a.m., leading to a warm sunny day. But showers are likely to return Saturday afternoon.
Emporia Municipal Airport received 0.01 inches of rain Tuesday. The low temperature there was 34, while Cottonwood Falls fell to the freezing point of 32.
