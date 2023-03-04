Escape Art Gallery, located at 511 Commercial St, opened its doors March 3 for the Emporia First Friday Art Walk, with its debut show “We Are Art.”
Creative Art Director Angel Franco said the gallery saw a steady stream of visitors throughout the day, including visits from the artists themselves. The gallery’s first show highlighted the artwork of people with disabilities — an often forgotten population of artists in the community.
Art came from agencies throughout the community, including Smith Agency, Stepping Stones Unlimited, Quest Services and All About You Agency.
Franco, who works for Quest Services, said he was inspired to host the show through his own interactions with artists he has met at work.
“I’ve worked with them for so many years and I know that they are artists and I know what they are capable of and there’s no way of them displaying their art or letting people know that they are artists,” Franco said. “It feels great.”
The show, which contained art of all mediums, filled up half of the historic Commercial St. building. While work on the space still needs to be completed, Franco said he is enjoying watching the gallery come to life.
“It feels great being able to see something finally get done with this place, besides it sitting and collecting dust,” Franco said.
