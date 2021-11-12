LEBO – With 15 seconds left in the first half, Lebo controlled a 12-6 advantage over Thunder Ridge. But after that, it was all Longhorns as they overpowered the Wolves in the second half en route to a 52-18 win Friday night.
The first two quarters were hard-fought, as each defense found ways to stuff the other’s powerful offense. Thunder Ridge (11-0) broke through first, scoring on running back Dalton Bice’s 34-yard rush with 4:42 left in the first quarter.
But Lebo (9-2) answered on its ensuing possession when quarterback Kyle Reese scrambled 30 yards to the end zone, tying the game at 6-6.
The Wolves would pull ahead on Reese’s second rushing touchdown of the night with 15 seconds before the intermission. And with Lebo set to receive the second half kickoff, things appeared to be developing nicely.
But Thunder Ridge was efficient with those final 15 ticks, marching right down the field to tie the game at 12-12 on the final play of the half.
“I felt like in the first half, we were right there with them,” said Wolves head coach Brian Hadley. “We gave up a touchdown before the half I felt that we shouldn’t have, a big play. But we we went to halftime, regrouped, and I thought we had a good game plan coming back out.”
Lebo faltered on its first drive of the third quarter and the Longhorns regained the upperhand at 20-12 when Olin Brown ran for a 16-yard touchdown.
Once again, though, the Wolves rose to the occasion, scoring on a 45-yard touchdown pass from Kyle Reese to Corey Reese on their next drive. However, they couldn’t convert the 2-pointer and remained behind 20-18.
Those would be their final points of the game, as a bit of misfortune struck in quick succession.
“Well, then we had a couple of key injuries to Luke Davies and then we had to have Landon Grimmett sit out also, so that changed the game,” Hadley said.
Indeed, in 8-Player football, when most guys are playing on both offense and defense, an injury to a vital player can have a significant impact. Two such injuries, with freshmen stepping in to fill the gaps, can be potentially catastrophic.
And Thunder Ridge certainly took advantage, imposing its will on Lebo offensively and defensively as it outscored the Wolves 32-0 the rest of the way.
“I thought our quickness and speed, agility would give them some problems, and it did until (Davies and Grimmett) were out,” Hadley said. “But tip your hat to them. They came out in the second half and just really put their head down and said, ‘Hey, we didn’t drive four and a half hours to get beat.’ … They just ramped up the physicality and that was the ball game.”
The loss brought an emotional end to Lebo’s season in the sectional round of the 8-Player Division II playoffs. It was also the final curtain on the careers of its seniors as tears were shed and hugs were shared following the game.
“It’s frustrating,” Hadley said. “Our guys are hurting.”
Senior Kyle Reese finished 11-of-21 passing for 128 yards and a touchdown as well as 81 yards rushing and two TDs on 28 carries in his last game as a Wolf.
Corey Reese had 40 yards rushing on five carries to go with two receptions for 55 yards and a touchdown. Grayson Shoemaker had five catches for 41 yards.
Despite the sting of the loss, Hadley said he was “proud” of his team, especially considering where it came from and where it ended up.
“We were a young team to start the year,” he said. “We lost six seniors last year and we knew that we had a lot of growing to do.”
It’s clear that a lot of growing was, in fact, done. And with many weapons returning next year, the future looks bright in Lebo.
