The Lyon County League has announced its all-league volleyball teams for the 2021 season.
The first team had four unanimous picks: senior Abby Peek of Lebo, junior Josie Weers of Southern Coffey County, senior Daelyn Winters of Burlingame and senior Kenna Masters of Burlingame.
The other first-team selections were freshmen Saige Hadley of Lebo, senior Brooke Lewis of Burlingame and junior Yolaine Luthi of Madison.
The second team was comprised of senior Kiernan Breshears of Hartford, senior Elizabeth Buchman of Madison, junior Alexandra Crook of Burlingame, freshman Abi Jones of Lebo, junior Brooklyn Jones of Lebo, sophomore Audrey Peek of Lebo, junior Madeline Spencer of Southern Coffey County, senior Macey Wecker of Olpe and senior Emma Woodie of Madison.
Junior Lindsey Johnson of Marais des Cygnes Valley, senior Chloe Meehan of Waverly, freshman Josie Romig of Waverly and junior Ross Snovelle of Southern Coffey County were named to the honorable mention team.
