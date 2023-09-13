The Emporia High School boys soccer team began Centennial League play with a 6-0 shutout win over Hayden in Topeka on Tuesday.
Freshmen scored the first two goals of the game for Emporia, with Brayden Sailer scoring the Spartans’ first goal and Thiago Esquivel netting the second. The third goal came on an own goal.
Sophomore Kevin Magana scored back-to-back goals for the Spartans, with one coming on a penalty kick. Junior Corbin B’Hymer netted the sixth and final goal for Emporia.
“Our midfield played excellent,” head coach Victor Ibarra said. “They were able to connect passes and it was nice to get on the board early and often. There’s some things we still need to work on, but it’s starting to come together and it was nice to win our first Centennial League game.”
Emporia (3-4, 1-0 Centennial) will travel to Valley Center on Thursday, Sept. 14 for a 6:15 p.m. kickoff.
