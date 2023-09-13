Brayden Sailer

Emporia’s Brayden Sailer possess the ball against Hayden on Tuesday.

 Sunnin Keosybounheuang/Special to The Gazette

The Emporia High School boys soccer team began Centennial League play with a 6-0 shutout win over Hayden in Topeka on Tuesday.

Freshmen scored the first two goals of the game for Emporia, with Brayden Sailer scoring the Spartans’ first goal and Thiago Esquivel netting the second. The third goal came on an own goal.

