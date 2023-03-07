Screen Shot 2023-03-07 at 8.25.41 PM.png
Courtesy USD 253

Current Village Elementary third-grade teacher Walker Ayers has been selected as the principal of Logan Avenue Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year.

According to a written release from the district, Ayers has been with Emporia Public Schools since the 2019-2020 school year. Ayers has also taught fifth grade and was a third through fifth-grade instructional strategist also at Village Elementary.

