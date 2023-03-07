Current Village Elementary third-grade teacher Walker Ayers has been selected as the principal of Logan Avenue Elementary for the 2023-2024 school year.
According to a written release from the district, Ayers has been with Emporia Public Schools since the 2019-2020 school year. Ayers has also taught fifth grade and was a third through fifth-grade instructional strategist also at Village Elementary.
“I am honored to have the opportunity to continue my growth as an educator with USD 253,” Ayers said. “I look forward to serving and supporting the students, staff, and community of Logan Avenue. It is a dream come true and I am eager to get started!”
Judy Stanley, Assistant Superintendent of Teaching, Learning and Student Services, said, “We are incredibly excited to have Mr. Ayers join Logan Avenue as the building principal next year. Mr. Ayers comes with a variety of experiences at the elementary level. As a strategist and classroom teacher, Mr. Ayers has a strong understanding of the instructional and behavioral needs of students. His passion and energy for education will be an asset to the Logan Avenue family."
Ayers holds a Master of Science in K-12 Administration, as well as Bachelor’s degrees in Education and Sociology all from Emporia State University. Ayers will begin his new role in July of 2023 and will be replacing Vanessa Hinds who resigned effective June 2023.
