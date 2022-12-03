A long December tradition in one northwest Emporia neighborhood may be near an end.
“They’re thinking next year might be our last year,” Marlo Walburn said. “We’re going to end it with a bang on the 40th, maybe.”
The 39th edition of what’s become known as the “Delane Toy Drive” is still on. It’s scheduled for 6 - 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. The event has become so well-known that this year, it’s developing its own website.
Walburn said a Facebook group of people involved with the drive has more than 20 members.
Walburn became involved in 2017, when she moved to the neighborhood. This will be her third year spearheading the drive from her home.
“Every house would take turns having it in front of their house, being in charge of the toys,” Walburn explained.
The reason why the oversight has remained with Walburn is also the reason why the drive might end next December: demographics.
The residents in the neighborhood are aging. It’s the loop of Delane Drive, Darlene Way, Diane Avenue and Hillcrest Drive, recently expanded north to include Arrowhead Drive.
‘They were going to end it the following year, after I moved in. They felt like they couldn’t do it anymore,” Walburn said. “I said I can’t let that happen.”
Walburn sent letters through the neighborhood asking residents to light their homes to point the way to the drive.
“By the time we have our toy drive, everybody’s white sacks should be out in front of their houses,” Walburn said. Not for toy donations, but to place lights inside. They’re likely to stay up through the end of the month.
Walburn personally is motivated by the desire of the Salvation Army and SOS Inc. to help families with their needs.
“We don’t count the toys. We count the bags,” she said. “I called the Salvation Army and said: Can you just bring your truck here, so we can put the bags in the truck?”
There were 31 of those bags last year, along with six bicycles. That was down from 51 bags and 13 bicycles in 2020. Yet last year’s drive had an increase in donations to SOS, at $812.
The “Emporia Toy Drive” website was set up to allow online donations from the public.
But it’s not completely about taking gifts. Walburn noted Sharon Allemang “always donates the candy canes to give out to people.”
