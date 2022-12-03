DSC_0023 (1).JPG

Luminaries light the way along several streets for last year’s Delane Toy Drive. The 39th annual drive night is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 10.

 File photo

A long December tradition in one northwest Emporia neighborhood may be near an end.

“They’re thinking next year might be our last year,” Marlo Walburn said. “We’re going to end it with a bang on the 40th, maybe.”

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.