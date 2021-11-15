HAYS – The Emporia State men’s basketball team went 1-1 in a pair of neutral-site games over the weekend, beating Southwestern Oklahoma 73-69 on Saturday and falling to Arkansas Tech 77-61 on Sunday.
Emporia State 73, Southwestern Oklahoma 69
After leading by as many as 19 early in the second half, the Hornets held off a Bulldog rally to open their season with a 73-69 win on Saturday.
Southwestern Oklahoma pulled as close as 69-68 with 10 seconds left in the game, but Tray Buchanan made four straight free throws to secure the Emporia State win.
Buchanan was the game’s top scorer with 31 points on 8-of-15 shooting, including 4-of-9 from 3-point range and 10-of-11 at the foul line. Jumah’Ri Turner added another 16 points and Kaden Evans had 12.
Emporia State shot just 38.6% from the field compared to Southwestern Oklahoma’s 43.9%, but the difference was that the Hornets went 16-of-20 at the free-throw line while the Bulldogs went 12-of-16.
Arkansas Tech 77, Emporia State 61
The Hornets’ dismal first half against the Wonder Boys doomed their chances in their second game of the weekend as they fell 77-61 on Sunday.
Emporia State shot just 28% in the opening 20 minutes and trailed Arkansas Tech 40-17 at halftime. The Hornets used a 12-0 run during the second half to pull closer but could never close the gap.
Buchanan led Emporia State with 29 and Turner added another 16. Peyton Rogers-Schmidt had 14 points.
The Hornets are now 1-1 on the young season and will take on Rockhurst in Kansas City at 7 p.m. on Wednesday.
