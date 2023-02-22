Girls/Monday
MADISON — Madison High School defeated Crest High School 55-21, finishing the regular season at 17-3. Jaelynn Weakley recorded 20 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Girls/Monday
MADISON — Madison High School defeated Crest High School 55-21, finishing the regular season at 17-3. Jaelynn Weakley recorded 20 points for the Lady Bulldogs.
EUREKA — Olpe High School lost to Eureka High School Monday, posting a final regular season record of 13-7. Milly Bailey led the Lady Eagles with 19 points.
Girls/Tuesday
OSAGE CITY — Lebo High School accomplished an undefeated regular season (20-0) last night, beating the Osage City Lady Indians 41-33. The Lady Wolves received a first-round bye in the first round of the sub-state tournament and won’t play again until march Mar. 2. Saige Hadley led the scoring with 17 points, followed by Audrey Peek with 14.
POMONA — Northern Heights High School lost to West Franklin High School 52-41, ending the regular season with a 6-14 record.
Boys/Monday
EUREKA — Olpe ended its regular season Monday, taking down Eureka High School 55-21. Olpe heads into the postseason with an 18-2 record. Truman Bailey and Garret Cole each scored 12 points.
MADISON — Madison closed its regular season with a win against Crest High School, 62-56, moving to 11-9. Gavin Isch amassed a monster 29 points and 15 rebounds, and Lane Darbro contributed 16 points.
Boys/Tuesday
OSAGE CITY — The Lebo Wolves didn’t fare as well as their female counterparts, losing to the Indians 64-59 and dropping to 13-7. Several players reached double digits in scoring, including Landon Grimmett with 26, Grayson Shoemaker with 15 and Zach Oswald recording 14.
POMONA — Northern Heights dropped its final game of the regular season to West Franklin, 63-38, finishing at 3-17. Kolden Ryberg led the Wildcats with 18 points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.