MADISON – Little River took its first lead of the game with 50 seconds left and Madison couldn’t find an answer as the Bulldogs’ playoff run ended in a 38-32 loss Friday night.
“That was one heck of a ball game,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian. “All the credit goes to Little River. I’m so proud of our guys. We battled, just came up a little short.”
Madison (10-1) jumped out to a 14-0 lead after the first quarter and led 26-16 at halftime. A 71-yard touchdown pass from Casey Helm to Bryson Turner put the Bulldogs on top 32-22 with 9:53 to go in the game.
However, they were unable to add any insurance scores and the Redskins (11-0) scored twice to steal the win on Madison’s home field. It was the second straight year that Little River ended Madison’s season in the playoffs.
Bulldog quarterback Casey Helm was 4-of-8 passing for 160 yards and three touchdowns, but his final-drive interception – one of impressively few in his career – cemented the Redskin victory. He also added 37 yards rushing and a touchdown.
Drew Stutesman rushed 10 times for 71 yards and a score while Bryson Turner had 38 yards on 10 carries. Stutesman had a 64-yard receiving touchdown and Turner had a 71-yard TD through the air as well.
Lane Darbro had three catches for 50 yards and a score.
For the second season in a row, the Bulldogs posted double-digit wins and one loss. Its potent offense averaged 55.4 points per game prior to Friday’s matchup, but two turnovers and four failed 2-point conversion attempts proved incredibly costly.
“Sometimes that’s just how life goes,” McMillian said. “It was a heck of a ride and could not be more proud of our team.”
