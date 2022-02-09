Another shoddy shooting night cost the Emporia State women’s basketball team Tuesday night in a 70-54 home loss to Northwest Missouri State.
The Hornets shot just 33.9% (19 of 56) from the field and 15.4% (4 of 26) from 3-point distance. Meanwhile, the Bearcats shot 47.4% (27 of 57) overall and 38.1% (8 of 21) from long range.
Ehlaina Hartman’s 11 first-quarter points powered Emporia State (11-11, 6-10 MIAA) to a 14-12 lead after the opening 10 minutes, but Northwest Missouri State (15-7, 10-6 MIAA) won each subsequent quarter by four, eight and five points to pull away.
The Bearcats outrebounded the Hornets 41-27.
Hartman and Kali Martin each scored 16 points for Emporia State while Victoria Price added another 14. Season-long leading scorer Tre’Zure Jobe was held to a season-low four points in just 21 minutes on the court.
Mallory McConkey scored 27 points for Northwest Missouri State and Jayna Green contributed 10.
The Hornets will host Lincoln at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday.
