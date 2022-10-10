Regular seasons are beginning to wind down as two Emporia High sports teams are into KSHSAA postseason play.
The girls golf team hosted a KSHSAA 5A regional on Monday at the Municipal Golf Course and the tennis team has three players that qualified for the KSHSAA state tournament (Kali Keough in singles, Ashlynn Foraker and Peyton Chanley in doubles), which begins Friday morning at Andover. The event will run for two days.
The boys soccer team has two games this week, beginning with a home match tonight at 6 p.m. against Elyria Christian. The Spartans, currently 10-2 on the season, will also play at Wichita South on Thursday night at 6:30.
Emporia volleyball (22-7) has an away triangular at Topeka High tonight beginning at 5 p.m. and will host a varsity tournament on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
The football team (1-5) will be on the road this week, as the Spartans travel to take on Washburn in Topeka on Friday night for a 7 p.m. kickoff.
The cross country teams will be at Manhattan on Saturday morning for the Centennial League meet beginning at 10 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.