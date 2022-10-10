EHS_Spartan

Regular seasons are beginning to wind down as two Emporia High sports teams are into KSHSAA postseason play.

The girls golf team hosted a KSHSAA 5A regional on Monday at the Municipal Golf Course and the tennis team has three players that qualified for the KSHSAA state tournament (Kali Keough in singles, Ashlynn Foraker and Peyton Chanley in doubles), which begins Friday morning at Andover. The event will run for two days.

