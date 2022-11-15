DSC_0001 (2).JPG

Buddy the Elf and The Grinch at the 2021 Happy Holidaze and Toy Drive event.

 File photo

The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony and Emporia Police Department Benefit Association Toy Drive are back at the David Traylor Zoo on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the lights coming on around 5:45. This year, the lights will be flipped on by Rick and Colleen Mitchell, with the help of their grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remi.

