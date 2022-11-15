The annual Happy Holidaze lighting ceremony and Emporia Police Department Benefit Association Toy Drive are back at the David Traylor Zoo on Tuesday, Nov. 22.
The event kicks off at 5 p.m. with the lights coming on around 5:45. This year, the lights will be flipped on by Rick and Colleen Mitchell, with the help of their grandchildren Eliza, Rowan and Remi.
Santa and his reindeer, Buddy the Elf and the Grinch are all set to make an appearance and help ring in the night of holiday cheer.
“This event is a fun event that the Emporia Friends of the Zoo and the city of Emporia hopes to just get people in the holiday spirit,” Zoo Director Lisa Keith said. “It’s a fun evening.”
The light ceremony is moving back to the east side of the zoo this year, around the North American Waterfowl pond.
“It should be really pretty around the pond,” Keith said.
EPDBA will also be taking donations for their annual Toy Drive during the event.
Toys should be brand new, unwrapped and still in their packaging, EPD Records Tech Brittany Jones said.
“We ask that they please be unwrapped, still in their packaging … because we are needing toys for wide age ranges,” Jones said.
While the drive is for all ages, the biggest need is for older children and teens, Jones said. Suggested items include cash, Bluetooth headphones or earbuds, gift cards, AXE or Bath and Body Works gift sets, Carhartt beanies and more.
After the drive, all the donations will be divided evenly between St. Francis Ministries and TFI Family Services.
Jones, a foster parent herself, said the drive is important to serve those in the community.
“Foster families and foster children are a part of our community very much,” she said. “There is a need and anything that we can do to make their day brighter and help lessen the burden for others is something we would like to do and a way for us to give back in a very meaningful way.”
This is the second year EPDBA is teaming up with the zoo for the event.
“There was a good number last year. We had almost a full box,” Jones said. “I would love to see the box overflowing this year.”
The night will be full of holiday fun with games, hot cocoa, candy and snacks — as well as a performance by the Emporia High School Chorale.
If you can’t make it Tuesday, the lights will stay through the first of the year. Keith said this year, people can expect an even brighter spectacle — with over 20,000 feet of lights expected.
“The LED lights are just absolutely beautiful,” she said. “They’re bright and brilliant.”
For more information about Happy Holidaze and the Toy Drive, visit the David Traylor Zoo and Emporia Police Department Benefit Association on Facebook.
