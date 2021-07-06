For 2021 Emporia High graduate Camden Kirmer, being named a National Football Foundation Coach Bill Snyder Family/Sunflower Chapter scholar athlete was a nice cap to his youth sports career.
Kirmer was nominated for the award by Spartan football head coach Keaton Tuttle, who took over leadership of the team seven games into the 2020 season.
The Kansas chapter of the NFF has honored more than 315 Kansas high school football players in its 30-year history and commended Kirmer alongside 12 other players for “excellence in academics, football and community leadership.”
“I’m extremely grateful for this award,” Kirmer said. “It’s a pretty scarce award to get and a pretty high award that you can get.”
Kirmer led Emporia in all-purpose yards in 2020, being used as a rusher, receiver and punt and kick returner. On the other side of the ball, he was one of the top tacklers and takeaway producers for his team as well.
But what set him apart to the NFF Kansas chapter’s board of directors was his commitment to being a well-rounded student-athlete.
“I take academics super seriously,” Kirmer said. “I was ranked pretty high at the top of my class and I take that as an accomplishment. Not only do I want to do great on that field, but I also want to show the school that I’m great in the academics as well.”
In addition to football, Kirmer was also a basketball and baseball player, so he had to spend most of the school year walking a tightrope between athletics and academics. It required a great deal of sacrifice, whether that was leisure activities, sleep or otherwise.
“There was some late nights with homework and stuff, especially doing it after a long practice in the heat and you just want to go home and play video games or take a nap,” he said. “But you’ve got to keep up with your academics.”
This, of course, was not the easiest of years to be an athletic and academic leader, as the COVID-19 pandemic seriously affected both school and sports.
“It was a surreal experience,” Kirmer said. “About three practices into football practice, we didn’t know the next day whether we were going to go back onto the field. And it was the same with basketball. We didn’t know if we were going to be able to play. I was probably only in school for maybe a third of the days of the year because we had to be online the whole time. Everything was a challenge, but I just overcame it and tried to do my best with it.”
He said that the fact that the wild school year happened while he was a senior allowed him to appreciate what he had while he still had it, even if the circumstances weren’t always ideal.
“[What helped me] when it was online school was definitely just knowing that you’re still going to go play football that next day,” Kirmer said. “You never know when it’s over. So knowing that, you just want to take everything in the moment and not take anything for granted.”
Kirmer plans to take his scholastic endeavors to the next level when he matriculates at Kansas State University in the fall. He is tentatively planning on majoring in milling science, but said that that was “still up for debate.”
But as he moves on from high school, his competitive sports career — which extends back almost as far as he can remember — comes to an end.
“I’ve been playing sports ever since I was born, basically,” Kirmer said. “I’ve been on traveling teams since I was 6 years old. And so I will still do intramurals and get in the gym and stuff. But yeah, it’s kind of sad that it’s over.”
Kirmer said that looking back over his sport’s career, there really isn’t one single highlight that sticks out to him above the rest. Instead, he’ll fondly remember “playing with my friends, being a part of a team and just like the culture you have throughout the year. All the moments are great.”
But Kirmer also recognizes that sports were so much more than a way to pass the time or stay in shape. It was while he was on the field or the court that he learned some of the lessons that have made him who he is today.
“Sports have made me, actually, a great leader, a very hard worker and makes me determined,” he said. “It definitely shows that sports even have an impact on the classroom.”
