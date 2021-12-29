A medicine prescribed to people with type 2 diabetes is being recalled, because a cancer-causing ingredient could be mixed in.
The Food and Drug Administration announced Tuesday that Viona Pharmaceuticals is recalling Metformin Hydrochloride Extended-Release Tablets nationwide.
The medicine could be contaminated with NDMA, which laboratory tests have found can cause cancer. The recall involves 33 lots with the number M008132.
Yet unlike some recalls, the FDA advises people with Metformin to continue taking it for now.
They should “contact their physician for advice regarding alternative treatment,” a news release said. Suspending use completely could be dangerous for patients. No reports of problems from the medicine have come in so far.
People with questions about the recall can contact Eversana Life Science Services at 888-304-5022, option 1. They also can call Viona at 888-304-5011 during business hours.
Metformin has been a recall target by the FDA several times in the last two years, involving several drug companies. Many of those cases also involve high levels of NDMA.
