The Emporia Police Department Benefit Association held the 4th Annual Lap the Lakes gravel ride, Saturday morning.
The challenge raises funds for scholarships to Camp Alexander as well as for community activities like free movies at Jones Park, Thanksgiving for SOS, Inc., and the Christmas angels program.
The race was divided into three levels — 20-, 40- and 70- miles — and an untimed fun-run. There were more than 70 participants riding in the event.
