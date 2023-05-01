The American Association of University Professors is primed to decide if it will place Emporia State University on its censure list, following a report released Monday.
The AAUP, a nonprofit membership association of higher education faculty and other academic professionals, released a report Monday detailing the association's concerns with the termination of 33 ESU faculty positions in September, including a deviation from AAUP-supported procedural standards, academic due process, a lack of consistent and strong rationales, the protection of academic freedom and tenure and the role of associated government and the Kansas Board of Regents.
The AAUP National Governing Council is set to meet in June to decide if ESU should be placed on the list of censured institutions, which includes institutions that “are not observing the generally recognized principles of academic freedom and tenure approved” by the AAUP and warns AAUP members and other higher education professionals that an institution or its administration is unsatisfactory.
In its report, the AAUP stated that ESU’s program and appointment terminations were “arbitrary and unilateral” decisions made without the input of elected faculty governance or other faculty bodies, without consideration for tenure or length of service and without affording faculty due process, notice or an alternative route to termination.
The AAUP stated that the lack of “meaningful faculty involvement” in the drafting and implementation of the framework is a violation of the “widely accepted principles and standards enshrined in the Statement on Government.” Once faculty members learned of ESU’s plans to use the framework, they were given around two business days to respond.
Following the impending terminations, the AAUP said faculty was saddled with the burden of proof in appeals hearings with the Office of Administrative Hearings, despite a lack of rationale behind the terminations from the university. So far, two university professors - Amanda Miracle and Rob Catlett - have been reinstated following their OAH hearings with the university’s vague reasoning for termination as the driving force behind the reinstatements.
The reasoning for the terminations as a whole has also shifted over the course of implementing the framework, with some administrators claiming financial concerns while others touted a “strategic realignment.”
“At no point did the Emporia State administration provide a clear and consistent rationale for terminating appointments, apart from asserting that no appointment was terminated for cause,” the AAUP stated. “In its communications with the affected faculty members, the campus community, and the AAUP, the administration vacillated among a constellation of budget- and program-related explanations.”
Other concerns included terminations as possible retaliation for professors who spoke out against the university.
“Affected faculty members have alleged - in their letters of appeal, in interviews with the investigating committee, and in press accounts - that the administration targeted their appointments for termination for reasons that violated their academic freedom. In its correspondence with the AAUP’s staff, the administration categorically rejected these claims,” the report read. “Because President [Ken] Hush, citing the ongoing appeals process, declined to meet with the investigating committee and barred other members of his administration from doing so, we have not been able to elicit further comment on this point from the administration.”
Additionally, the report calls out the role played by the Kansas Board of Regents, who approved the use of the Workforce Management Framework on Sept. 14, with the AAUP stating that “a governing board that initiated the summary termination of thirty faculty appointments still poses an ongoing and urgent threat to tenure and academic freedom at all the institutions over which it exercises oversight.”
The report comes after eight terminated ESU faculty - including professors Douglas Allen, Michael Behrens, Rob Catlett, Dan Colson, Sheryl Lidzy, Christopher Lovett, Max McCoy, and Mel Storm - reached out to the AAUP for assistance, prompting the association to launch an investigation into the swift terminations of 33 ESU faculty under the Workforce Management Framework.
According to the AAUP, the investigation was conducted throughout December and January and included interviews with “fifteen current and former ESU faculty members, including many who had received notice of termination; Kansas AAUP conference leaders; a former interim president of ESU; and the current chair of KBOR.” ESU declined to participate in the investigation, citing its involvement in administrative appeals hearings for affected faculty.
If placed on the censure list, ESU could face future issues in hiring faculty members.
“Some members of the Association have considered it to be their duty, in order to indicate their support of the principles violated, to refrain from accepting appointment to an institution so long as it remains on the censure list,” the AAUP stated. “Since circumstances differ widely from case to case, the Association does not assert that such an unqualified obligation exists for its members; it does urge that, before accepting appointments, they seek information on present conditions of academic freedom and tenure from the Association's Washington office and prospective departmental colleagues. The Association leaves it to the discretion of the individual, possessed of the facts, to make the proper decision.”
