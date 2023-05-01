aaup-logo-2_0.png

The American Association of University Professors is primed to decide if it will place Emporia State University on its censure list, following a report released Monday.

The AAUP, a nonprofit membership association of higher education faculty and other academic professionals, released a report Monday detailing the association's concerns with the termination of 33 ESU faculty positions in September, including a deviation from AAUP-supported procedural standards, academic due process, a lack of consistent and strong rationales, the protection of academic freedom and tenure and the role of associated government and the Kansas Board of Regents.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.