OLPE — The final score of the contest between Olpe High School and Pleasanton High School Friday night had absolutely nothing to do with offense. Defense seemed to be the order of the evening, along with some miscues and execution issues for good measure.
Olpe prevailed in a less-than-pretty game, 27-0, but it was a battle riddled with interceptions, fumbles, mishandled snaps/handoffs and inconsistent execution.
The Blu-Jays penetrated the Olpe backfield throughout the night, disrupting the Eagles’ passing game.
Olpe head coach Chris Schmidt said penetration and not seeing the field well compromised their air game and offense as a whole.
“It’s just not very fluid right now,” Schmidt said. “I think it starts up front. We’re not picking up some things very well. We’re allowing penetration too much…it’s a struggle. And then with the passing game, the same type of thing.”
Offensively, there was little to show for four quarters. Olpe put together two plays on their lone touchdown drive and a 55-yard pass play on a subsequent drive doomed by sacks.
“It seems like when we do get some time, we really don’t see the field very well,” Schmidt said. “And then, other times, we just don’t have time to see the field. It’s a combination of things, everybody, myself included, and calling plays…We definitely got to get it fixed.”
But in Olpe’s defense, they weren’t 100%. The Eagles were missing offensive weapon Blake Redeker, six-foot-five tight end target Blake Skalsky, and back Garrett Cole is playing through a knee injury.
But a win is a win, despite the process. The defense handled business Friday night.
“We strive on defense,” Schmidt said. “There’s no doubt about it. We put a lot on that. And our mentality is if they don’t score, we’re going to eventually win.”
However, he said the defense wasn’t perfect. “And we have room to improve on defense…that can continue to get better also.”
The Eagles scored four touchdowns, but three were pick-sixes.
The final interception resulting in a TD concluded a wild sequence of events in the fourth quarter. It began with Olpe turning the ball over on downs. But Pleasanton immediately turned the ball over on an Isaac Miller pick in Blu-Jays territory. Then Olpe fumbled the ball, and Pleasanton recovered. The Eagles were able to stop the Blu-Jays and get the ball back but were intercepted by Pleasanton’s Dale Gillespie. Finally, Olpe’s Dexton Hoelting returned an interception 40 yards for a score, making it 27-0.
Olpe’s Ethan Redeker intercepted a pass in the third quarter, and Andrew Foraker had a pick-six on the first play of the second quarter, extending the Eagles’ lead to 13-0.
In the first quarter, Olpe’s Jesse Kuhlman intercepted a pass in the Blu-Jays’ end zone for the first score of the game.
Olpe improves to 2-2 and faces Northern Heights High School next week away.
