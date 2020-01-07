The 14th Annual Polar Plunge benefiting Special Olympics Kansas is set for 9 a.m. Feb. 15, and organizers are hoping for another successful year.
The Polar Plunge is an annual event where individuals raise money for Special Olympics leading up to the day of the event — and then plunge into frigid waters. Emporia’s plunge is once again located at Mouse Lake, 1101 Topeka St., and heated tents will be set up for changing after those brave souls test the waters. Participants also have the option to run or walk in the Polar Strut 5K before the Plunge.
Last year, more than $17,000 was raised during the Emporia event, and this year the goal is to raise $25,000.
“It’s the biggest fundraiser for Special Olympics here locally and pretty much around the state,” Lyon County Undersheriff John Koelsch, who helps organize the local event, said. “We have had bigger years, but if we can do $17,000 or $18,000 [this year], we will be pleased with that.”
Special Olympics Kansas is a non-profit organization that provides sports training and competition, leadership workshops and opportunities, and health and wellness screenings and programs to individuals with intellectual disabilities at no cost to the participants. It currently serves around 5,000 athletes each year around Kansas, through regional and statewide competitions. Participation is open to anyone ages 8 and older and programs are designed to serve all ability levels.
“I love what Special Olympics does for people,” Mitch Guthrie, director of development for Special Olympics Kansas, said. “I’ve seen the difference that we make in the athletes’ lives and even their families. The great thing about these Polar Plunge events is, it’s a collaborative effort between us and law enforcement officers around the state. They’re the ones that are really spearheading the Plunges.”
Guthrie said Koelsch and the Lyon County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the Emporia Police Department, have been strong supporters of Special Olympics over the years, making the Emporia Plunge one of the most successful in the state.
“They have great relationships with the athletes in those communities and their family members,” he said. “That’s one department that goes above and beyond — the EPD and sheriff’s office and all of the officers — they’ve all been fantastic to Special Olympics.”
Koelsch said supporting the organization is easy once you get involved.
“All you have to do is have contact with the athletes themselves, and that’s what really drives you,” Koelsch said. “You understand how important it is in their lives, no matter what level of disability or what age they are, it means a lot and that’s why it becomes kind of a passion.”
Local Special Olympics teams will again host breakfast and lunch at the Emporia Senior Center, 603 E. 12th Ave., to raise money. Breakfast will include biscuits and gravy with sausage, juice, milk or coffee. Lunch is a taco plate with rice, chips, and salsa furnished by the Hispanics of Today and Tomorrow. Funds raised from the meals are split between the senior center and the teams.
A silent auction will also be held at the senior center during the event, and Koelsch said items are still needed for the auction. Those wishing to donate items can contact Ian Boyd or Nancy Rumold at the senior center, 343-3160.
Koelsch said he encouraged everyone to come out and support Special Olympics Kansas and the local teams.
“It’s so important to support events like this on a state-level, because those games in Wichita wouldn’t be possible without the money that goes to the state to support things,” Koelsch said. “Special Olympics Kansas is not like some non-profits where there’s a huge administrative cost. Their administrative costs are very low and the money that’s raised actually goes to their events, and that’s why law enforcement around Kansas has stayed so engaged. Special Olympics is more for the athletes, it’s not about the organization.”
Registration for the Strut 5K is $30 per person and includes a pair of Polar Strut gloves, with the race set to begin at 10 a.m. The Plunge is $75 to register for individuals and events will begin at 11 a.m., including the costume contest.
Registration for both events is currently open online at www.plungeks.org.
