The best path to the playoffs is running the table during the regular season. Madison is one more step closer to that reality after beating Flinthills 50-0 Friday night.
And the usual Bulldog (7-0) suspects were out in full force Friday. Especially Bryson Turner. The versatile skill player broke through the Mustang D like it was finish-line tape. The junior sprinter has amassed nearly 500 yards on the ground in the last two games and racked up 13 touchdowns.
“He’s explosive…any time the ball is in his hands, he has a chance to take it to the house,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian. “Our front just needs to block for a couple seconds, and then he’s off to the races. I’ll just say I’m glad he’s on my team.”
The Madison defense did bend a bit in the second quarter as the Mustangs were able to move the ball into the red zone a couple of times during the period. Flinthills gained nearly 100 rushing yards against the Bulldog defense.
“They had some big physical kids and we had to match their physicality up front, and holding a big physical team to zero points is always a plus,” McMillian said.
Two consecutive series personified the game as a whole. The first Flinthills red zone series consisted of an overthrown pass to an open receiver in the end zone, a penalty, a play-action rollout that missed, a run for minimal gain and an incomplete pass.
On the ensuing Madison series, Flinthills was unable to get the stop. The Bulldogs were in an empty set, telegraphing a pass. Quarterback Casey Helm hit Turner on a 67-yard TD strike.
Another pass from Helm to Turner late in the quarter made it 38-0.
Flinthills had the ball deep in its own territory and went for it on fourth and five at about the 12-yard line and failed to pick up the first down.
It didn’t take long for the Bulldogs to score again.
The third quarter was barely underway when Bryson Turner ran to the right side of the line and then broke it outside the numbers for a 45-yard touchdown, ending the game.
“I thought our offense executed pretty well,” McMillian said. “Wish we would have thrown the ball a little better…we ran the ball really well. We blocked well up front. Overall, I’m pretty pleased with a good victory.”
The Bulldogs play Burden-Central next week in a district championship game.
Madison – 22; 22; 6; – 50
Flinthills – 0; 0; 0; – 0
RUSHING – Madison: B.Turner 3-94-3, D.Stutesman 4-49-1. Flinthills, T.Brown 8-53
PASSING – Madison: C.Helm 5-8-136-3
RECEIVING – Madison, B.Turner 3-119-2.
