Area cagers were back in action Tuesday evening, and the holiday break didn’t seem to adversely impact the three teams who entered the break without a loss.
The Olpe High School boys notched their eighth win of the season, and both, the Lebo High School and Madison High School girls programs improved their records to 7-0.
Olpe High School upset undefeated Burlingame High School, 30-24, in a low-scoring contest. Olpe improved to 5-3, and Burlingame dropped to 6-1. Kadey Robert led the Lady Eagles with 10 points. Olpe returns to action at home against Hartford on Friday.
Madison at Southern Coffey County
The Lady Bulldogs remained undefeated, handling Southern Coffey County, 55-35. Sophomore Jaelynn Weakley scored 18 points for Madison and Sarah Miser recorded a three-point shot in each quarter. Josie Weers collected 17 points for the Lady Titans. Madison will host Burlingame on Friday.
Lebo vs. Marais Des Cygnes Valley
The Lady Wolves made quick work of McDV Tuesday, 83-42. The super trio of Brooklyn Jones, Audrey Peek and Saige Hadley scored 31, 22 and 18 points, respectively. Freshman Akira Traver led the Trojans with 18 points. Lebo will be at Southern Coffey County on Friday.
Despite poor execution throughout the contest, the game remained close until the final buzzer. The teams furiously traded points through the latter part of the final quarter, with Waverly prevailing 51-50 in the upset. The Lady Jaguars fall to 2-6. Waverly picked up its first win of the year. Hartford will be at Olpe on Friday.
The Eagles controlled the tempo and were never threatened in a 52-36 win over the Burlingame Bearcats. Olpe moves to 8-0. Truman Bailey was the only Eagle player to reach double digits with 20. Dane Winters scored 12 for the Bearcats. Olpe will host Hartford on Friday.
Madison at Southern Coffey County
Madison High School rolled over Southern Coffey County High School, 68-12, improving to 6-1. The Bulldogs will host Burlingame on Friday.
Lebo vs. Marais Des Cygnes Valley
The Lebo Wolves displaced the Trojans, 78-21, moving to 5-2 on the season. Lebo will be at Southern Coffey County on Friday.
Hartford High School lost a close battle with Waverly, 48-45. The Jaguars’ record now sits at 4-4. Hartford will be at Olpe on Friday.
