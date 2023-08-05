The City of Emporia is accepting information from local for-profit restaurants and retailers interested in applying for federal COVID resiliency funding.
The CDBG-CVR (Future COVID Resiliency) grant is a Department of Commerce grant offering funding to businesses to prevent a loss in revenue if another shutdown, similar to what businesses faced during the COVID-19 pandemic, were to occur.
Casey Woods, director of Emporia Main Street, said local businesses that qualify for the funding should take stock of what they need to run their business every day.
“The first thing that I would recommend is that businesses look at their current technology and their infrastructure within their business, all of those pieces of equipment that help them conduct daily business from a retail or restaurant perspective, and do an assessment on what their needs are,” Woods said. “Then, fill out the survey and then once they fill out the survey and the city’s successful in acquiring the CDBG - CVR grant, they will then be able to reach out to those individual businesses to tell them what they’re qualified for from a dollar perspective and they’ll want to move quickly through that process to make those expenditures on upgrades for equipment, hardware, software to help their businesses.”
According to the Department of Commerce, $2 million is allocated for the CDBG COVID Resiliency (CDBG-CVR) program in 2023. Communities can request up to $150,000 for eligible expenses.
The funds are available to help businesses with technology, hardware, and software upgrades including infrastructure, devices, and applications; e-commerce updates including online inventory management and website enhancements; professional development and training for business enhancements and other updates that can be directly related to resiliency improvements.
That resiliency, Woods said, can ensure that businesses stay open even in the event of another shutdown.
“We found that businesses during COVID that had a robust point of sale systems that allowed them to help people with curbside delivery, for example, from a restaurant perspective or reach out and conduct sales offsite, that was important from a survivability perspective,” he said. “From a retail standpoint, those businesses that had equipment that allowed them to produce products or allowed them to have a point of sale system that enabled their inventory to be sold in-house but also through online portals, those businesses were also more likely to survive or thrive through some of the different pandemic constraints that they had.”
Additionally, the grant could help to ensure that the business can continue even if the supply chain falters.
“The other side of the equipment, infrastructure development portion of the CVR grant is making sure that your appointment is working properly, that it’s efficient, that it has a lifespan that is commensurate with your business plans,” Woods said. “One of the things that we found during COVID is that the supply chain got wrecked really quickly and there were a lot of different businesses that it’s a piece of equipment went down, they just had no way to operate. So, making sure that everything is in good repair and that it’s current helps with survival.”
All cities and counties eligible for state CDBG funds are eligible to apply. Companies must have been in operation prior to March 1, 2020, and must be under IRS classifications for S-Corp, Sole Proprietor, and LLC businesses. Over 50% of the company’s employees must be low-to-moderate income qualified. Businesses with five or fewer employees are eligible to receive up to $30,000. Businesses between six and 50 employees are eligible to receive up to $50,000.
Businesses interested in the grant can fill out a survey at www.emporiaks.gov/grantsurvey. The city will then ensure each business’s eligibility before submitting the application to the Department of Commerce. Information is due by noon, Friday, Aug. 11.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.