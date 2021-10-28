A new phase of the high school football season begins this week as area teams prepare for the first round of playoff action.
Five area teams will play Thursday evening. Olpe (8-0) has a bye. All games kick at 7 p.m., except for Hartford, who kicks at 6 p.m.
Two games involve intriguing matchups. The Chase County Bulldogs face a strong Yates Center team at home, and the Hartford Jaguars play at St. Paul, who applied a beatdown to Southern Coffey County last week.
Chase County (7-1) brings its dynamic duo of Mitch Budke and Cal Kohlmeier to the gridiron against the Wildcats (6-2), but the Bulldog defense must contain Yates Center. The Wildcats deploy a spread offense at times — specifically, a spread option, where the defense can’t anticipate a pass or run — suited for its agile skill players.
“Yes, Center does a lot of things well,” said Chase County head coach Brody VanDegrift. “They run a difficult spread offense, and they have some good speed and size. It will be an interesting matchup.”
The Jaguars (4-4) play at St. Paul (5-3). St. Paul enters the contest with a two-game winning streak and 108 total points scored in those games.
“I think they are a well-coached team, got a lot of young talented players,” said Hartford head coach Colten Barrett. “We will have to take care of the football and stay ahead of the sticks to be successful. Should be a good test for our program.”
The Madison Bulldogs (8-0) play Marmaton Valley (4-4) at home.
The Wildcats are coming off of a two-game losing streak against Yates Center (6-2) and Sedan (8-0), respectively.
“Marmaton Valley is much improved from last year,” said Madison head coach Alex McMillian. “They only won one game last fall and had multiple forfeits due to lack of players, and now they are in the playoffs. Coach (Max) Mickunas is doing a really nice job turning that program around. It is playoffs now, anything can happen, and we have to be ready to go.”
Lebo (7-1) plays Southern Coffey County at home (1-5) in first-round playoff action.
The Wolves shut out the Titans in week one, 46-0, and could replicate that effort Friday night behind the skill sets of quarterback Kyle Reese and receiver/defensive back Luke Davies.
Northern Heights (0-7) squares off against Wabaunsee (6-2) in Alma.
The Chargers defeated Centralia (6-2) last week by five points and will challenge an improved Wildcat squad.
“They’re one of those teams that they got great leadership, great talent,” said Northern Heights head coach Todd Callahan. “They throw the rock a lot. It’ll be a long game, I think, in terms of time. …They’re very well-coached.”
Area Week 9 Matchups
Northern Heights (0-7) @ Wabaunsee (6-2), Thursday, 7 p.m. (1A)
Yates Center (6-2) @ Chase County (7-1), Thursday, 7 p.m. (8-Player Division I)
Marmaton Valley (4-4) @ Madison (8-0), Thursday, 7 p.m. (8-Player Division I)
Southern Coffey County (1-5) @ Lebo (7-1), Thursday, 7 p.m. (8-Player Division II)
Hartford (4-4) @ St. Paul (5-3), Thursday, 6 p.m. (8-Player Division II)
